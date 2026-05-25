Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

What about Ojoebama? The Dems would do the same if they could. A bit of nepotism is the American way. At least it's not the Dems doing it This is what the American people voted for. It's TDS to the max from people objecting.

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
2hEdited

Don Jr. also opened a pay for play club in Washington DC. Only 500 thousand to join. Then you might get “My Father’s “ ear.

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