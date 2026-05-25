Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

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And NO, no amount of slicked back hair and overdone hair gel can make you Gordon Gekko or make you seem smart. None.

Short answer NO, they should get no such contracts, no one should, unqualified and NO BID and long answer, fuck no, they should get no such contracts, this is grift…smells like grift, looks like pure grift, and again, I detested Hunter and Biden regime, and all such folk who pilfer and are kleptos and part of a kakistocracy….but had Hunter done this? can you imagine Hunter getting US Pentagon contracts this way? we would have rioted in the streets…we started war, we making all decisions on when and how the failed war continues, starting, stopping, ceasefire, spinning in circles, we losing a war, and we need drones etc. and our sons getting the contracts (direct or indirect if as reported)? their peoples? had this been Biden we would have gone batshit crazy…would have never stood, congress would have acted….so are we the American people basically c*nts? stupid cu*ts? Again, we need full transparent reporting on this but it sure stinks to high heavens. I mean there is no intent on hiding anything, at least Biden et al. hid things.

Rubio vs. conservative critics of Iran deal as agreement appears imminent...

Republicans warn: Could strengthen Tehran, 'disaster'...

White House says ex-Secretary of State Pompeo should 'shut his stupid mouth'...

Profound concerns in Jerusalem...

CRUZ DEFYING THE DON

DISSES IRAN DEALING

AIRS OUT AG

We need to delve deeper to get the information to conclude but this stinks…I do not know enough but I do not like what I am seeing as a simple lay person…

What I do not understand is all those meme coins have lost all value yet they all, the rich people, made millions, billions of dollars $$ yet the average Joe has lost it all, all their retirement…does anyone care? Is this true? No doubt Democrats of the past, Obama, Biden, all those folk are and were crooks too, but this Trump 2.0 term is something breath taking as to grift and graft to me. It is as if the Trump 2.0 is a cash making scheme, money making scheme. Democrats and Republicans have done this for decades but this is different. Unleashed. Am I reading this right? Should we talk about this or is this the third rail?

Note, as of this writing, I am fine, no legal issues, not even a speeding ticket in my life. I support Trump, you know I do but I will not sit silent when there is seemingly open unbridled corruption.

‘The Trump family has drawn criticism for expanding its real estate business into foreign countries that are trying to curry favor with the president and for making billions of dollars off cryptocurrency ventures benefiting from his policies. Grabbing less attention are new ownership stakes in federal contractors providing everything from rocket parts and rare earth magnets to AI chips and computer hardware.

“It’s corruption,” said Kathleen Clark, a government ethics expert at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. “Government decision makers will feel pressure to use contract awards to enrich the president’s family.”’

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com