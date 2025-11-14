Should the American flag ever be burnt? Inside or outside USA? I say no, never & it must always be guarded, protected for what it stands for! If you burn the US flag on US soil you must pay a dear
price...if you burn the US flag anywhere you must pay a dear price. IMO, unacceptable and a crime, IMO. If you shoot, harm a police officer, ICE agent, border agent, judge etc., you must be put down!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How it’s done.
https://www.war.gov/News/Feature-Stories/story/article/2206946/how-to-properly-dispose-of-worn-out-us-flags/
https://nationalflagfoundation.org/etiquette/how-to-properly-dispose-of-an-american-flag/
Burning is the preferred and proper method of American Flag disposal.