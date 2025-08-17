I like Trump’s strong stance on this file and the guard is needed in NYC urgently, it is a war zone now.

3 dead, 8 wounded in early morning NYC restaurant mass shooting

‘Three people were killed and eight others wounded when multiple gunmen opened fire inside a Brooklyn hookah lounge and restaurant around closing time Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting inside Taste of the City Lounge at 903 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights just before 3:30 a.m., NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press briefing.

The three people killed were all men, ages 27, 35 and one whose age wasn’t immedialtely known, cops said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.’

No arrests were made in the shooting, and the suspects have yet to be identified.

The eight wounded victims — five men and three women — were taken to local hospitals with what cops said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The oldest injured victim was 61.

At least 36 shell casings were found from the scene of the shooting, which was reportedly sparked by a dispute inside the crowded lounge.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.