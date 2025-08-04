Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Milton Farrow
FUCKING DARPA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE GREENHOUSE COVER WITH THEIR CHEMTRAILS PRODUCING UNNATURAL CHEMICAL GRIDS ALLM OVER THE US SKIES

ILLEGAL NOW INB FLORIDA BUT THAT FUCKING DESANTIS HADS NOT STOPPED THE MILITARY FROM SNEAKING IN AT 3AM AM AND BLASTING THE SKIES-SO IT IS FINELY DISP;ERSED BYB THE TIME THE PUBLIC AWAKENS-MOST LIKELY FROM TANKERS OUT OF HOMESTEAD MILITARY AND 45TH SQUADRON AT CANAVERAL -IT SEEMS TO ONLY WAY WE ATRE GONNA GET ANYTHING DONE IS BY TAKNG THE INITIATIVE!

Janet Hofbauer
Nitrogen and all of the engineering of chemicals in space down below Earth levels have been cause of the problems not the carbon

The ice layers in the samplings speak the truth.

