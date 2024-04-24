Shove your support Barr, when it counted you bailed and turned against Trump (45); you try to sound principled but you are far from it! You are an opportunist! Barr: "I was fine with his policies,"
Barr said. "I think his policies were good policies. My problems came with his behavior, which I found very troubling after the election." "I'm not happy with the choice...it's a terrible choice..."
‘Bill Barr, former attorney general in former President Donald Trump's administration, has set aside his past grievances with his old boss and endorsed him.
Barr said he has concerns that President Joe Biden's administration is a greater threat to American democracy than Trump.
"The Biden administration is in fact the greater threat to democracy," the 73-year-old Barr told Fox News on Saturday.
"I think that they have a totalitarian temper," he said. "They have bought into the progressive movement. And they're trying to squelch opposition and freedom of speech.
"It's a heavy-handed bunch of thugs in my opinion, and that's where the threat is."
Barr, who had a tumultuous end to his term in the Trump administration due to disagreements over election fraud claims, has been one of Trump’s notable critics. Despite his criticisms, Barr said the choice in the upcoming election compels him to support Trump.
"I'm not happy with the choice," he said. "I think it's a terrible choice for the country. But it is a choice. At the end of the day, we have to select between two individuals."
While endorsing Trump, Barr highlighted his policy alignment with the former president, despite personal reservations about his behavior.
"I was fine with his policies," Barr said. "I think his policies were good policies. My problems came with his behavior, which I found very troubling after the election."'
Bill Barr Backs Trump, Biden 'Greater Threat to Democracy' | Newsmax.com
The insufferable, pompous, vainglorious windbag Elton John Barr is a lying, deep state traitor whose finger prints are all over the 2020 steal. What a total creep! And, who exactly does he think gives a rats ass about his opinion?
EXACTLY.. Barr shut down several active election fraud cases, that all had ample evidence of fraud. Barr refused to investigate anything. Had Barr done his job, Trump might be President right now. I'll also throw in that Peter Navarro compiled a report of all the election fraud. Many pages thick document. Peter gave a copy of his report to every member of Congress. I'm sure that Barr received a copy also. Peter said that if only 30% of his documented fraud turned out to be true, it would flip the election to Trump. This was before Biden was sworn into office and Trump was still President.