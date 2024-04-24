‘Bill Barr, former attorney general in former President Donald Trump's administration, has set aside his past grievances with his old boss and endorsed him.

Barr said he has concerns that President Joe Biden's administration is a greater threat to American democracy than Trump.

"The Biden administration is in fact the greater threat to democracy," the 73-year-old Barr told Fox News on Saturday.

"I think that they have a totalitarian temper," he said. "They have bought into the progressive movement. And they're trying to squelch opposition and freedom of speech.

"It's a heavy-handed bunch of thugs in my opinion, and that's where the threat is."

Barr, who had a tumultuous end to his term in the Trump administration due to disagreements over election fraud claims, has been one of Trump’s notable critics. Despite his criticisms, Barr said the choice in the upcoming election compels him to support Trump.

"I'm not happy with the choice," he said. "I think it's a terrible choice for the country. But it is a choice. At the end of the day, we have to select between two individuals."

While endorsing Trump, Barr highlighted his policy alignment with the former president, despite personal reservations about his behavior.

"I was fine with his policies," Barr said. "I think his policies were good policies. My problems came with his behavior, which I found very troubling after the election."'

