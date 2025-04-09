Shrestha et al.’s study shows a 27% increased HR risk of influenza that was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness (negative) of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%).

(Original antigenic sin, antibodies recalled and ramped up to the initial ‘prime’ or exposure) is a real concern and always has been as to the COVID shot in the midst of flu shots.

Stopped COLD! Does not work for infants, children, teens, young adults, middle aged, older, elderly! Across gender! Just like the mRNA injections, DOES NOT WORK! The body of evidence across time is clear on this.

We need to stop the damn games and lies and deceit of our populations, the pure lies that the flu shots are beneficial and that they work. We have lied for too long to our seniors and it is time to stop! They (flu shots) have never worked and just like the failed fraud deadly Malone Sahin Weissman Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Kariko et al. death mRNA transfection injections. Never worked to offer any protection. Just politics and money making. Stop pretending that the flu shots are effective. Please take your heads out of your asses! A vaccine for flu (based on last year’s predominant flu in China) just CANNOT work as per below (and same for the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine for by the time you bring out a new booster, the predominant strain is REPLACED due to Darwinian natural selection pressure especially (mounting sub-optimal population level immunity) when you use a leaky ‘imperfect’ non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing vaccine in the teeth of ongoing elevated infectious pressure). You are loading your gun as the enemy is on the battlefield.

The error-prone ways of RNA synthesis | Virology Blog

Like for the deadly Malone et al. mRNA death shot, we urgently need large sample sized, proper research methodology trustworthy high-quality randomized placebo-controlled studies, of long duration to sample size, double and triple blinded designs, that could once and for all, tell us if the flu shot had any benefit and was safe. Same for mRNA death shots.

We need to re-examine all the evidence and data FDA has used across time to grant these flu and mRNA shots EUA and BLAs and in fact, all drugs and vaccines the FDA and NIH etc. has played a role in licensing in the last 50 years. We need proper studies that have the correct patient-important outcomes (hard objective ones like death, severe outcomes, hospitalization, ICU use etc.) and not proxy outcomes like elevating antibody titer levels and immuno-bridging fraud garbage, and we need studies not stopped EARLY for benefit, we need limited conflict of interest, proper randomization (sequence generation), allocation of concealment, limited and balanced data loss (attrition), no selective outcome reporting, baseline balance across groups, proper statistical and procedural controls to remove the impact of unknown distorting confounding explanatory variables, high-quality trustworthy observational studies etc.

Leadership is needed here from you RFK Jr. and POTUS Trump, I trust you both will do the right thing on both the deadly mRNA gene vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna et al. as well as seasonal flu vaccines. At the very least, a stop UNTIL, no matter how long it takes, we carefully re-evaluate all of the data that the FDA, CDC, NIH and vaccine makers told us they used to approve these. For the last 50 years and last 4 for COVID PCR manufactured fake fraud non-pandemic.

Stopped COLD!

The annual flu shot was always a money-making cash cow for governments and BIG Pharma vaccine makers who are all murderers and crooks and thieves (inclusive of some US congresspersons, Senators, Canadian MPs etc. and all leaders of health agencies the last 30 to 40 years) for they always knew they never worked and could not. You can never ever get ahead of a respiratory virus (if it exists as we were sold) with a vaccine due to the highly mutagenic nature of respiratory viruses and highly unstable genetic copying mechanisms (polymerase) etc.

What did the Shrestha et al. recent study find?

While still in pre-print and being reviewed, and while a weaker observational type of study (prospective cohort study) that is plagued with residual confounding (distortions in understanding what contributed to the estimated effects sizes), it cannot be dismissed due to the large sample size and general research methods.

Predominant finding:

The study found a significantly higher risk of influenza among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state in northern Ohio during the 2024-2025 influenza season.

No doubt the study has multiple limitations but adds to the clear body of evidence that the annual flu shot is pure garbage and has always been. 'Specifically, the reader should bear in mind that ‘the vaccine was the 3-valent inactivated influenza vaccine in about 99% of our study cohort. The possibility that other influenza vaccines might have been more effective cannot be excluded. Infections diagnosed on the basis of home testing kits alone would have been missed. The study was not designed to compare the risk of influenza-associated hospitalization or mortality, or to examine if the vaccine decreased severity of illness, because these outcomes were not expected to occur in numbers large enough to allow for a meaningful analysis.’ Also of import, the ‘study of healthcare personnel included no children and few elderly subjects and primarily consisted of individuals who were healthy enough to be employed. A minority would have been expected to have been severely immunocompromised.’

‘Results Among 53402 employees, 43857 (82.1%) had received the influenza vaccine by the end of the study. Influenza occurred in 1079 (2.02%) during the study. The cumulative incidence of influenza was similar for the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of influenza increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%).

Conclusions

This study found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)