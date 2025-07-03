SIDS & infant/child vaccines as the plot thickens when Japan ends mandatory child vaccines & then SIDS disappears in Japan? Expert warns that Japan’s sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) crisis
“disappeared” as soon as the government ended the country’s mandatory “vaccine” schedule."; will Makary, Prasad, CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS officials recognize children die from vaccines more than disease?
Japan Ends Mandatory Child 'Vaccines,' Sudden Infant Deaths 'Disappear' - Slay News
Top Pediatrician Sounds Alarm: Children Are ‘More Likely to Die from Vaccines Than the Disease’
‘A leading pediatrician is sounding the alarm about childhood vaccinations, warning that children “are more likely to die from the vaccine than from the disease itself.”
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The warning was issued by Dr. Paul Thomas, the author of the number one best-selling book “Vax Facts.”
Dr. Thomas is a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine.
He taught residents and medical students from 1988 to 1993 and has practiced pediatrics for over 30 years.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The truth is coming out.
Every parent should know this and everyone should share far and wide 🙏