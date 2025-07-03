Japan Ends Mandatory Child 'Vaccines,' Sudden Infant Deaths 'Disappear' - Slay News

Top Pediatrician Sounds Alarm: Children Are ‘More Likely to Die from Vaccines Than the Disease’

‘A leading pediatrician is sounding the alarm about childhood vaccinations, warning that children “are more likely to die from the vaccine than from the disease itself.”

The warning was issued by Dr. Paul Thomas, the author of the number one best-selling book “Vax Facts.”

Dr. Thomas is a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine.

He taught residents and medical students from 1988 to 1993 and has practiced pediatrics for over 30 years.’