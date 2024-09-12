Bobby Jr. advises that he is helping Trump campaign on transition. I welcome (as you do) Bobby Jr. (RFK Jr.) to the fold. He can have an impact and IMO a good one. Yet why has he gone silent on OWS and lockdowns and Malone Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine that has been so deadly and he has railed against for years?

Let us be frank, POTUS Trump remains the ONLY option, the best option.

But, I worked for him in his administration and was his senior pandemic advisor out of HHS and I DO NOT agree with his still support of OWS or the response or the mRNA Malone et al. deadly vaccine. Nothing about OWS was good, nothing! It was all a failure, and he MUST stop! There is no evidence anywhere that OWS or the lockdowns etc. worked. The Malone mRNA vaccine killed!

I remain unflinching on this!

I call on POTUS Trump again to STOP! It is time to call them out! To begin the justice! Lay it out now!

The fact is that OWS was a pure failure, the mRNA Malone et al. vaccine was a deadly failure. There were massive regulatory failures in OWS. No proper safety testing and those involved KNEW this. Harms, deaths. We the people need accountability, need justice, need punishment.

Now lots of talk and statements about health etc. and making America healthy but the focus has changed…this is not time to go silent on the failures of OWS and the lockdowns and school closures and the deadly mRNA Malone et al. technology gene vaccine.

But how quickly can it change?

Why? Money? Fame? Camera?

Are people pulling a ‘Hahn’ on us? Regulating Moderna mRNA Malone Moncef technology vaccines one day as the FDA Commissioner then a big job the next? Was that even legal?

I think huge MISDIRECTION is being played on us. Harry Houdini and misdirection.

‘What the eyes see and the ears hear, the mind believe’.

I think there is a silencing, whether intentional or not…it is happening in quest for jobs in Trump’s administration.

But this cannot be right!

Can you help me and share your thoughts?

What I love about RFK Jr., Bobby Jr., what I respect about him is his simplicity and honesty when he talks. Matter of fact ‘as he sees it’. It is this we need NOW (from Bobby Jr. especially as he has been a leader in being outspoken on this) more than ever on COVID and OWS and the deadly Malone Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine.

I believe he will deliver. I trust his goodness and heart and that he cannot be bought.

But something is not right now. I am trying to put my finger on it but the way OWS and Malone mRNA vaccine has been handled in the campaigns or NOT handled, has been startling and we cannot have this.

It is as if a game is being played on us IN OUR FACE and that really, nothing will be done to fix any of this.

For some to suggest that it can affect the election is bullshit. Bullocks. That I must be silent. Dangerous to say that. I cannot be or will be. To say ‘wait to after’ election, is more danger. We have had 4 to 5 years and no one of substance save us, here, have raised the questions on the deadliness of OWS and the Malone Kariko mRNA technology vaccines. Trump and Harris (Biden) and campaigns (not one mention at RNC and DNC) have been silent and actually praised the fake pandemic response. I did see Harris ‘poke’ slightly.

I cannot believe Kennedy Jr. will be silent. I know this guy. I just cannot. He is no sellout. I think he really seeks to do good by USA. Many around him are opportunists no doubt, in his own camps, I know many of them. He RFK Jr. has the opportunity now to reach a much larger audience to make the case he has been making. I think he will rise. It is all that he is, and he will not destroy his name and legacy. There can be no silence now and this is not about politics now. It is about deaths. From the fraud fake pandemic and deadly vaccine. The millions who died due to the lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA gene-based vaccine.

Now the debate is that once RFK Jr. said he is involved in transitioning in Trump campaign (with a larger team), then those who know him and in the same sphere (many here, substackers, anti-OWS, lockdown, COVID vaccine persons who gained popularity, media, and money fighting against these), decided they want jobs so will not say anything on OWS and Malone Bancel Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine. So, we have had 4 to 5 years of silence on the deadliness of OWS and the mRNA vaccines and no accountability, and when we had this great Bobby Jr. joining us, this Pretorian guard, there is more silence? And now seeming across the board with the anti-COVID fighters? Silence? For jobs. Sellouts?

Bobby Jr. needs to message that no job will go to anyone if Trump is elected unless it is competed out and goes to the most qualified, based on real merit.

This is NOT a game. America is not your game to play in. This is not a show.

Alarmingly, can we be facing a situation too when these so called ‘Freedom Fighters’ who I told you all along were really money-whores in the basic sense, who will sell their mommies for 2 $, will then NEXT tell us that the OWS was really successful? That lockdowns DID work? I know them all. We did lots together. Will they say that next? Yet now they are turning? Flipping? That the mRNA gene-based technology vaccine was really good for us? They will say that next? They can be bought this way?

Are we facing, we the people, a real OP, a real ‘OPERATION NORTHWOODS’ Gulf of Tonkin, 911 type deceit and lie, perpetrated on us the people? That the PSY OP, the mass formation was being played on us, the head games, on you all along by the very ones who brought us the lockdowns and mRNA vaccines? Is this really continuation of a massive OP? Started decades ago? A real scheme to defraud us of truth and any justice and accountability on COVID fraud? Where all the hundreds of thousands and millions who died as a result of the deadly pandemic response and the deadly mRNA vaccine are really fodder and cost of doing business and that all of these so called ‘Freedom Fighters’ were always only seeking coin and now in your face…JOBS! And about to jump ship.

Is there now silencing for jobs? A kind of quid pro quo? A ‘potential’ quid pro quo? Not due to RFK Jr. but what he represents to these people and what THEY think? Not he. That they can CASH in based on ‘friendships’? Kennedy Jr. needs to tell them ‘ain’t gonna happen’.

Yet are there people who once fought with us against the mRNA Malone et al. deadly vaccine and technology, now seeking to CASH in and join companies in the mRNA business? What a betrayal if so.

I am trying to explain but maybe not using the right words. I apologize. Do not punish me for content or form or style. I hope my point is reasonably clear.

Think about what I am saying. Ask yourself, when has wonderful vanguard RFK Jr. mentioned the words ‘OWS, lockdowns, mRNA Malone et al. vaccines’ since throwing in support? Has Trump campaign ‘silenced’ him? Love this guy but something is not right here…and maybe I am missing something? IMO….What have you heard from the anti-COVID fighters, the prominent ones, other than ‘I now endorse Trump after defaming him and slandering him for near 10 years and I want a job’…bold enough?

I think so. I smell the 180.

I think they are turning, selling out for jobs and thus are being silenced in a nuanced finessed way…and will soon try to tell you that OWS and the mRNA vaccine was good, successful and that they ‘now understand how good it is’…is this real? Am I onto something? What is your view?

Is this always about ‘what’s in it for me’?

Stand by, it is coming.

Disastrously. For you think we are being ‘helped’ but really, we are being deceived AGAIN.

I call on Bobby Jr. to set the record straight.

_________

