No doubt, if you are a militant, a terrorist, a malevolent seeking to harm people and the state and it is not gray, it is clear cut and drug, then GTFO, get out, remove them…be harsh…but this is ‘mankind’, man has a way to take any tool it devised so called for benevolent means, and use it against each other…malevolently…be very careful what you cheer on now and are willing to accept and be silent on…it my come back to haunt you and or your kids and grandkids when you are 6 feet under…

can our government use the full force of government on you if it does not like your speech against it? Will Trump allow that and do that? Tolerate that? I do not see that in Trump…I see it in some of the nutcases around him and there are some indeed…I call them extremists…Some argue the punishment e.g. DHS etc. is against those who speak out against other groups? nations? so if your speech is mean spirited, does it begin there or stop there?…is this true? or we now into a new era of rendering and did George Bush Jr., one of the most dangerous people ever to hold US office, set the stage? What is your view? Please comment. I have not gone there yet but is this at the core of the new America? I need to think more. But if so, what about your speech? How protected is it really? Will congress need to step in to regain order or is it already lost now? Simmulation referred to the Imperial President…do we have that now? Truth be told, I do support Trump and like him, some tell me do not say it Paul but I say it, I like him, I think fundamentally a good human being…but can be easily misguided and are there forces pulling on him now to do things that he would not normally do? Has the POTUS gained too much power? Federalist paper 78 says he or she actually wields the sword over the lower courts but is he now neutering SCOTUS? Can we tolerate a POTUS who disregards the courts? Any POTUS? Your view in general? Obama et al. tried that. Bush did that. Many have tried. But my read has seen Trump as trying to give the courts back its power…by his actions…but have they changed term two? Does he need this hard line to fix things?

What is your view?

Great scholarship, support:

Start here:

‘In 1973, historian Arthur M. Schlesinger published a book titled “The Imperial Presidency”, which warned of the dangers of a President becoming more powerful than the other branches of the federal government.

It’s vital to remember that under the original vision of the Founders (through the Constitution), the authority of the federal government was divided equally between the President (executive branch), Congress (legislative branch), and the Courts (judicial branch). The Founders believed that each branch would jealously guard its power from the others — not foreseeing that the branches would “team up” in order to grow ALL their power.

Even under the original framing of the Constitution, the President was undoubtedly the most powerful politician in the country, as he (or she) is Commander-in-Chief of the US Military and holds veto power over Congressional Bills. (To name just a few powers.)

But (as government entities do), the executive branch of the government has grown far beyond its original limitations. These days, the President oversees an entire CABINET of officials, all of whom have their OWN agencies with their own mandates.

Perhaps the easiest and most obvious example of imperial presidency creep is the ability (or duty) to declare war. The Constitution very clearly states this is a job for Congress — but the last time they actually did it was WORLD WAR II! (Although scarcely a day goes by that we aren’t bombing somebody, somewhere around the world.)

In 1973, Congress half-heartedly attempted to reclaim some of the power they gave away in response to Nixon’s expansion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia.

Congress passed the War Powers Act restricting the power of the president to unilaterally wage war without congressional approval - but the Act would be summarily ignored every president onward, beginning in 1979 with President Jimmy Carter's decision to withdraw from a treaty with Taiwan and escalating with President Ronald Reagan's decision to order the invasion of Nicaragua in 1986. Since that time, no president of either party has taken the War Powers Act seriously, despite its clear prohibition on the president's power to unilaterally declare war.

It did not have the desired effect, because now the President simply doesn’t call it a war. (Perhaps the best example of this was Obama’s bombing of Libya, which Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes famously called “kinetic military action”.)

Another timely example of the expansion of Presidential powers are tariffs. Originally, Congress was tasked with handling this issue. They predictably passed that ‘problem’ to the President.

Congress increasingly took a less active role in levying tariffs directly, especially after the 16th Amendment’s ratification in 1913 led to a federal income tax that replaced tariffs as a main source of federal government revenue. In 1934, Congress passed the Reciprocal Trade Agreements Act, which gave President Franklin Roosevelt the ability to change tariffs rates by 50% and negotiate bilateral trade agreements without additional approval from Congress. Since then, the president has mostly controlled and executed tariffs policies as defined by Congress.

Although American history is littered with examples of imperial presidency — from Andrew Jackson’s “John Marshall has made his decision, now let him enforce it” to Richard Nixon’s “When the president does it, that means it is not illegal” — my first real introduction to expanding Presidential powers was (unsurprisingly) George W. Bush, who used “creative” thinking (and lawyers like John Yoo) to re-define important terms.

(We don’t TORTURE, that’s ILLEGAL! We just have ENCHANCED INTERROGATION TECHNIQUES! See! All better!)

Under Bush, we saw the passage of the USA PATRIOT Act (which at least got a vote in Congress) and an open-ended “Authorization for Use of Military Force” that more or less expanded the “battlefield” in the War on Terror (that totally isn’t a war) to wherever the administration wanted it to be.

As noted by The Financial Times:

The administration authorised the detention of American citizens as alleged illegal combatants; it denied the reach of the Geneva Convention in such cases; and it claimed that Congress could not limit the president’s authority to use harsher interrogation techniques. Officials used Congress’s authorisation for the use of military force after 9/11 to justify overriding legislation such as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), allowing the National Security Agency to intercept the phone calls of suspected terrorists.

The justification for this massive expansion of power more or less came down to “I’m the President and you’re not” — perfectly exemplified by this short clip:

Although this idea was roundly mocked in the media, Bush is actually correct. He’s the top of the executive branch. Everybody working at any of the departments inside the executive branch ultimately does it at the pleasure of the President. Conversely, each of those agencies derives its power from the power of the executive branch— which makes undermining that branch a serious (and fireable) offense.

This (finally) brings us to the present day, and the left’s sudden concern for free speech (only brought about by mass deportations of protesting students here on visas). I hope everybody here understands how passionate I am about free speech. Even under the best of circumstances, the limit of free speech is a difficult issue to tackle. Government wants to censor people who disagree with them, because democracy literally revolves around citizens convincing others of the merit of ideas. Thus, we must always be mindful of government attempts to impinge speech.

The difficultly lies in the fact there are no hard-and-fast rules about what is and isn’t free speech — each case must be taken (and adjudicated) individually. For example, I clearly have a First Amendment right to lie and say “I’m a doctor.” I even have a First Amendment right to lie and say “I’m a doctor” to a girl at a bar, hoping she’ll respond positively. I do NOT have a right to lie and say “I’m a doctor” while dispensing medical advice and taking money for medial procedures. At some point along the line, the protected speech turned into non-protected action (fraud).

I think we all agree we can (and should be able to) deport non-citizens for their ACTIONS, no matter what type of temporary agreement they have with the US Government. Less clear-cut (at least morally) is if we should deport non-citizens solely based on their views:

At the extremes, this sounds simple. Thinking that pineapple goes on pizza shouldn’t be grounds for disqualification. Thinking America should be destroyed SHOULD be grounds for disqualification. But it’s those pesky grey areas that are harder to determine.

Making these issues even MORE difficult is the willingness of the mainstream media to obfuscate the actual issues at hand. Look at this poor scientist who got kicked out of America by that big meanie-head Trump!

She’s so sweet and innocent and will probably save your grandma, but Trump is an awful person who hates kittens and kicks puppies!

After a heart-wrenching recap of Petrova’s entire life, we finally see — in PARAGRAPH 48!!! — this MINOR little detail of her arrest and detainment:

…………..and this is why we can’t trust the reporting of the MSM on these issues. Remember what Chuck Todd taught us just a few days ago — the anti-Trump impulse permeates EVERYTHING that comes out of the New York Times and places like it.

For these reasons, if you want to learn about one of these “free speech” cases, you have to go directly to the primary documents. That’s what I did for the case of Mahmoud Khalil. A leader of the protests on the campus of Columbia University last year, Khalil was picked up for deportation last month and made headlines by writing “Letter from a Palestinian Political Prisoner in Louisiana”.

Khalil’s lawyers argue his detention and deportation are retribution for his otherwise-legal political views, making this a First Amendment issue.

To counter, the government leans into its much stronger legal argument — the Secretary of State is in charge of deportations, and if you don’t like it, tough titty.

(I was less convinced by the government’s assertion the court doesn’t even have jurisdiction in this matter):

Although eventually, the government does acknowledge Khalil’s First Amendment complaint, they note that fraud isn’t protected speech:

Ultimately, I believe the law comes down on the government’s side in these instances of deportation of protesting students. “Due Process” isn’t the same for guests as it is for citizens — government doesn’t have to “prove” criminal behavior, the Secretary of State has wide latitude to remove non-citizens from the country at his discretion. (Sooner or later, SOMEBODY has to make that decision.)

If Congress doesn’t like that — or Trump’s wild tariff swings — the way forward is clear, write a law to change the status quo. My guess is they’d rather scream into the void.’