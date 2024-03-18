BOOM! 45 is on fire here and yes, why would rapists and gang rapists and jihadists and murderers be anything but fecal banal feral animals? Trump is right…can I get an amen for brother Trump?

Start Simulation here:

‘Trump's Bloodbath is the Bloodbath to End All Bloodbaths

There's going to be so much blood, you'll be able to take a bath in it

Trump's Bloodbath is the Bloodbath to End All Bloodbaths (substack.com)

If you pay attention to the media, you know the latest Trump controversy revolves around the Republican candidate’s use of the term ‘bloodbath’ in a recent Ohio speech. “At last!”, they cried out in near unison. Proof Donald Trump and his supporters want political violence!

Here’s CBS with the report:

Just to drive the point home, NBC adds Biden’s reaction to Trump’s “threats of political violence”:

But who will the political violence be against, I wonder? ABC insinuates it would be against migrants:

And the NYT agrees. Political violence and a ‘doomsday vision’ of America!

The media agrees:

DONALD TRUMP WILL END AMERICA

Just listen to Nancy Pelosi (you can do it, it’s only 46 seconds!) and it’s clear — vote for Donald Trump if you love Hitler, or the people who defeated Hitler:

Trump’s actual comments:

But maybe the press just doesn’t understand that ‘bloodbath’ doesn’t always mean an actual, physical bloodbath. Maybe they don’t know that bloodbath also refers to a major economic disaster, or the term may be used as a metaphor for a one-sided contest. It’s possible, right?

OK, well maybe this was just an over-anxious press eager to get Trump and not actually watching the tape of the speech. Unforgivable as that is, we’ve seen it before — especially when it comes to Donald Trump.

What’s that, Jen Psaki? You want to comment?

See, actually Donald Trump REALLY DID mean an actual bloodbath! He said that if he doesn’t win, there might not be another election! Only the most insane tyrants would ever say such a thing about their political opponents!

We live in the dumbest timeline. The “mainstream media” refuses to air Trump’s speeches so that they can instead lie to the public about what he said. STOP MAKING ME DEFEND THIS GUY!

AHHHHHHHHHHHH

Upgrade to paid

STILL afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Bonus points if you know who the migrants that “aren’t people” are.

Edit: WE HAVE A WINNER!

Jonathan Weinstein Just a guess: He was probably talking specifically about migrants who have committed murder etc.

Here is the actual clip:

“If I had prisons that were teeming with MS13 and all sorts of people that they’ve gotta take care of for the next 50 years, right? Young people, they’re in jail for years — if you call them people, I don’t know if you call them people. In some cases they’re not people in my opinion BUT I’M NOT ALLOWED TO SAY THAT BECAUSE THE RADICAL LEFT SAYS THAT’S A TERRIBLE THING TO SAY.” (emphasis mine)

Congratulations, Johnathan! You have earned the highest honor known to SitV:

‘