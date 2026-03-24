pigs in Israel? I don’t think I voted for that…“

support Simulationcommander’s work…excellent scholarship!

see this also by Simulation…

‘And in the most predictable response ever…

“You’ll soon find out what’s gonna happen with the deadline on the power plants — the result will be very good.



There will be a total destruction of Iran and it’s going to work great.”

So the war that isn’t a war spirals on, even after we won it like three times last week.

I’m not great at the “sit back and hope it works out for the best” strategy, but that’s where I find myself here. I doubt very much that actually overthrowing Iran’s government will be worth the cost that it will likely take — and I also doubt that it would work out for the best even if we pulled it off.

But that doesn’t mean I’m rooting against the USA or rooting for the Iranian government — it just means I understand we can’t just snap our fingers and reshape the world as we wish it were. (Example: Expecting Iranians armed with nothing but their limp dicks to overthrow their death cult leaders.)

I supported Trump in the last election because Harris was terrible. I root for him now because he’s the President — but Trump’s just as fallible as the rest of us. Questioning the wisdom of his decisions doesn’t make me any more unpatriotic than questioning Bush’s decisions in Iraq did.’

The Fog Of War - by SimulationCommander

The Fog Of War

You can’t trust anything....even me?

Now onto:

Israel-Inspired Idiots Incite Intervention In Iran

Are we tired of winning yet?

Start Sim here:

‘Last night was a bad night to catch up on sleep, as “we” started combat operations in Iran.

The writing has been on the table for a week or so, since Lindsay Graham boasted about hanging out in Israel because that’s where future wars are planned.

Evidently that “planning” requires our resources and people.

I was not a fan of “Midnight Hammer,” but the administration assured EVERYBODY that Iran’s nuclear program was blasted back into stone age and our intervention would be limited to just that bombing. Now like 7 months later and they’re already “weeks away” from getting a bomb….assuming they pick up all the materials at Amazon.

What happens when we “obliterate” their nuclear ambitions again in this intervention? We schedule an appointment for 7 months out to do it all over again, forever and ever amen? (It’s just a bomb booster!)

Are we just destined to be yanked around forever by the war pigs in Israel? I don’t think I voted for that…’