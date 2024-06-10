So Bannon and Navarro are jailed for refusal of subpoena...ok, we understand...over to you now AG Garland, you did not answer a recent subpoena; what happens to you? Next? Is there equal JUSTICE in US
Is AG Garland exempt from subpoena in America? or failure to answer one? am I asking the right question? or are my facts wrong? Is the law different for Garland? Is it too late in USA?
It appears that rogue Attorney General Merrick Garland sees himself as "The Law" in the same way Anthony Fauci sees himself as "The Science."
OF COURSE there is no "justice" today in the USA! Anyone with at least one working brain cell knows this. The only reason (ONLY!!) that you and I remain out of prison is because we are no threat to the criminals in charge, and they need us as cattle to provide tax revenue for their consumption. We are presently living in a lawless, ultra-corrupt country, all made possible by those that ALLOWED it to happen, when they could (and should) have fought to the death to prevent it. The hell we have today is the legacy of the previous five administrations: Bush Sr., Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama and Trump. Biden is merely a sock puppet continuing the legacy of his five predecessors. Live with it.