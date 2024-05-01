So Biden INC, Obama, deepstate, RINOs & Democratic party & Biden prosecutors want to send Trump, a Republican, to prison, for a “crime” that comes down to beating Hillary Clinton in 2016? Berenson is
on target...Berenson hates Trump...but this stack today pretty much simply says the obvious & they want 45 jailed for fear he will expose & PUNISH them; you damn right you WILL be punished, all of you
‘The Manhattan District Attorney's office is playing a very dangerous game in Donald Trump's trial
Democratic prosecutors are saying the quiet part out loud to a Democratic jury: Convict Trump for winning the 2016 election. If he wins again this year, they (and all of us) will reap the whirlwind.’
The Manhattan District Attorney's office is playing a very dangerous game in Donald Trump's trial (substack.com)
Cheaters gonna cheat.
