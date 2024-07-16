Other interesting news items?

How did the Secret Service Director get her job? Was this based on merit?

Was this right? Is this America? The near death of Trump at the hands of a democrat leftist Biden INC. inspired shooter (some now say staged, false flag etc. and we await more information) where Biden called for Americans to place Trump in their cross hairs and bull’s eye…has now pushed Biden to approve Kennedy’s protection with Secret Service? Who ordered the SS stand-down for that is what it was for the SS had him insight for a while; reports are that they were told do not fire unless shooter fires. Is that insane? Does that make any sense? Was the move to expose Trump to death? Did they know? Did they plan this? Reports are bubbling of the ‘who’…very ominous.

‘President Biden has dropped months of resistance and agreed to grant Secret Service protection to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the move at the regular White House press briefing Monday after Trump was grazed with a bullet at a Saturday rally.

“In light of this weekend’s events, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy Jr,” Mayorkas said.’

