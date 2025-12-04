my challenge to the false narrative he created about being fired at HHS”…this is by Nass.

‘Dr. Robert W. Malone Nov 9 · Malone News

The narrative that there is an ongoing palace coup against Secretary Kennedy, and that this was the reason Steven Hatfill was terminated, is false. Steven Hatfill was terminated for cause. Standard personnel practices within the USG prevent disclosure of the cause. Those are facts. Dr. Meryl Nass has been defamed, and that is also a fact.’

So, which is it? Hatfill and Malone were homies at one point and who knows why they divorced but seems it is a ‘he said she said’. Should we get some popcorn for this marital breakup? Is Hatfill lying? Is Malone lying? Why is Malone going after Hatfill now? Does Malone speak for HHS? Does he not grasp his irrelevance? There is no reason, none, zero, no sound reason that RFK Jr. should have put Malone on ACIP, none that could be of benefit to USA. RFK Jr. must be asked about this hire. What was his justification, reason, in a proper forum where he could be questioned on it by serious informed people.

This statement above and others by Malone likely costed lives. People listened to this as para ‘it is safe, the inventor says so and it saves lives’…yet today, we know of no such data, then and now, none to support this other than shilling for Pfizer and Moderna.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.