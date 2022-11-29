So far three have cancelled; vaccine again! "Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season"; Officials said the decision was made because of the number of players available
and health concerns regarding the remaining players.
SOURCE:
https://www.fox19.com/2022/09/28/another-varsity-high-school-football-team-cancels-remainder-season/
https://www.fox19.com/2022/10/12/nky-high-school-cancels-remainder-football-season-over-safety-concerns/
https://www.fox19.com/2022/09/19/varsity-high-school-football-team-cancels-remainder-season/
And they keep pushing this poison. Unless we actually do something, there will be no one left to wake up.
I'm 62 and just got a call from pretty good soccer team in Western Europe.
I'm old, but a pureblood.
I'm gonna go for it