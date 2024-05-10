So FBI Director Wray raises alarm about terror threat (and rightly so given what his boss Obama & Biden have done INVADING America with jihadists & islamists) yet then Obama-Biden gives US $ to open
Middle East processing centers for muslim migrants and those coming from Gaza etc.??? why? in what sane universe does this make any sense? Who is spooning who? Not one $ for US border security?
So you say this:
‘Whether it’s terrorism, China, or an insecure border, the U.S. faces a litany of threats both internally and internationally, according to the FBI.’
then does this:
FBI still hasn't "found" the J6 Fedsurrection pipe bomber.