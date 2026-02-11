No nads Nadler goes after Pom Pom Pam Bambi and its fascinating, fun to listen to two people try to spin, No nads and Pom Pom Bambi...its actually funny. yet eye opening how much of a failure the Pom Pom is. She has failed our POTUS and has allowed this to get out of hand allowing press, media etc. to place Trump over and over in under-aged pedophilic interactions related to Epstein and the other high-society rich connected Palm Beach type people when there is no evidence, zero, of that. None. That POTUS Trump engaged in sordid behavior with any under aged and now as news reports ‘prepubescent’ braces girls. Stop smearing Trump!

Trump AG Bondi Hearing Goes Nuclear When Dem Leader Demands She Pipe Down: ‘I DID Tell You!’

Trump AG Pam Bondi, Jamie Raskin Go Nuclear at Hearing

calls Raskin a washed up loser and I am no fan of Raskin or any of those democrat miscreants but Pom Pom best understand that the Democrats will be in power again and Trump will not be. She should watch what she says for these people do not play nice. They will come back around when they have power. For pay back, they delight in that. I think the day a democrat senator was dropped to his knees somewhere I cannot recall the exact incident, and I do believe arrested, will come back to haunt Republicans when Dems regain power. Question is, which Republican Senator or tow, will be made to kneel down and handcuffs placed on them. These Democrats are nasty when in power, I urge people to govern themselves accordingly. Just me musing.

Yet back to the thesis at hand, why has Lutnick openly lied, what is he covering up? Is he? Or is he just a goofball with media etc.? why do these people make such devastating steps that damages Trump? Are they that inept? Again, this damages Trump…

Massie revealed that Lutnick and Epstein exchanged phone numbers — and arrangements for phone calls had been documented: KAITLAN COLLINS: I believe you went back to the Justice Department today. If you did, what more can you tell us about what you saw? REP. THOMAS MASSIE (R-KY): Well, I saw that Lutnick shared his phone number with Epstein, and that their assistants were setting up phone calls between them. So, there is at least that other connection.

So You Lied About Your Relationship With a Sex Trafficker. Now What?

Howard Lutnick searches for a way out of his Epstein pickle.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clearly wasn’t forthright about the extent of his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, the child sex trafficker.

In a New York Post podcast interview in October, Lutnick claimed he visited Epstein’s home in New York City only once, prior to the latter’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a prostitute and soliciting a minor. Lutnick said that he was so put off by “that disgusting person” that he had no contact with him after that. “That’s my story,” Lutnick added, “a one-and-absolutely-done.”

That was a lie.

According to documents included in the Justice Department’s latest legally mandated release of Epstein files, the largest batch to date, Lutnick regularly communicated with “that disgusting person” for years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. He went into business with him. He even visited Epstein’s notorious island where many crimes allegedly took place.

Even the culture-warring Republican commentator Erick Erickson, who is cynical about whether anyone in politics or media has an authentic desire for justice when it comes to Epstein’s crimes, wrote that Lutnick “clearly lied about his relationship with Epstein, which turned out to be much deeper and lasted much longer than Lutnick said.”

Why did he lie then? What is he covering up?

The Commerce Department and the Trump White House both spent yesterday defending Lutnick by casting blame on the media instead of explaining the secretary’s dishonest statements to the New York Post. But on Tuesday, Lutnick was left to defend himself when he appeared on Capitol Hill for a hearing on funding for broadband. He took the moment to downplay his relationship with Epstein, saying:

Probably the total—and you’ve seen all of these documents, of these millions and millions of documents—there may be ten emails connecting me with [Epstein], probably about ten emails connecting me with him over a fourteen-year period. I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person, OK?

Lutnick also admitted to visiting Epstein’s island for lunch while on a boat trip with his family. He said he did not interact on the island with Epstein’s longtime collaborator, the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prior to the hearing, there were already bipartisan calls for Lutnick to step down over his Epstein lies. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) told CNN in an interview that Lutnick has “a lot to answer for, but really, he should make life easier on the president, frankly, and just resign.”

“Lutnick’s lies about his business dealings with a convicted child sex offender . . . raise serious concerns about his judgement and ethics,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a statement. “Lutnick has no business being our Commerce Secretary, and he should resign immediately.”

In a different country, this might be enough to move the needle. Government officials overseas have already stepped down over Epstein revelations.

But in the second Trump administration, one doesn’t succumb to scandal, one endures it. Lutnick gave no indication on Tuesday that he was thinking of leaving his post. And Republicans in Congress beyond Massie didn’t seem particularly inclined to demand he do so.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), a member of the Commerce Committee that oversaw Lutnick’s confirmation, told me he didn’t know much about the secretary’s longstanding relationship with Epstein. But what he did know is that the Obama administration deserves blame for failing to go after Epstein in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

“I mean, obviously you got to separate between people that are just mentioned, meaning that they were copied on an email or an email sent that had nothing to do with that, versus the people who actively participated in the grotesque behavior. I mean, those are two different categories, right?” Moreno said. “But ultimately, this is really old stuff that I wish that Obama and his Justice Department had really gone after.”

Leaving aside the fact that Epstein’s plea deal came together during the George W. Bush administration under future Trump 1.0 cabinet member Alex Acosta, I noted to Moreno that some of Lutnick’s correspondence with Epstein happened as recently as 2018. Obama had been out of the White House for some time by then, and Trump was in the Oval.

“Right, well, again, if Biden and Obama’s Justice Department had really gone after him in a substantial way, you know, President Trump didn’t take office until ’18,” Moreno said, wrongly (it was 2017). “So it’s a shame because a lot of this stuff gets lost with time, right? Because now time goes by, you can’t interview people, etcetera.”

“But I would be careful saying somebody’s mentioned because they were copied on an email or ‘Hey, are you going to a party?’ that has nothing to do with anything other than a White House event or ‘I saw you at this breakfast’ and that has nothing to do with the terrible behavior,” Moreno added.

Asked if Lutnick’s later correspondence with Epstein at least demonstrated a lack of character judgment, Moreno’s loquaciousness started to ebb. He averred that he had “not followed [it] that closely.”

As of now, it remains unlikely that the new revelations of the true extent of Lutnick’s relationship with Epstein will prompt the GOP-run House Oversight Committee to rope him into their Epstein investigation. They are actively pursuing testimony from a wide range of Epstein associates, including former President Bill Clinton. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) told me on Monday that Democrats on Oversight will be strategizing about next steps. But they won’t be the ones making decisions about whether to subpoena Lutnick. That call will come from Big Jim.

“We’ve got a lot of very important people we’re trying to bring in to answer questions,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the Oversight Committee, told reporters Monday. “We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize the five that we have on the books. So we’ll see what happens here and we’ll move forward.”