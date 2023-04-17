So let me see if I get this right, Scotland is locking up males, MEN, with females? Report emerges that most trans male prisoners only transitioned after they were locked up! And you ask why rapes?
Several trans women - biological men identifying as female - were allowed to serve their sentences in women’s prisons, so where is outrage by the feminists, by women? Posie Parker's fight for women!
This madness is real madness! Courtesy the nut ball Sturgeon! This transgender crap, this is utter filth IMO and must be stopped. This assault on our children and the attacks on REAL women. Women are under attack and if this is not stopped, will now have 3rd place in society behind actual biological men and men with penises who pretend to be women, these perverted rapist men, who are IMO possible pedophiles.
You don't need to look all the way to Scotland for this insanity. My state of WA is doing the same thing, and Federal prisons have been doing it even longer... The lunatics are running the asylum...
Authorities that permit men with all their born parts intact into a woman's prison to serve time should be locked up with the perps themselves. Why on earth do they accommodate these "female" guys in a women's prison? it makes no sense whatsoever. If so, there should be some penalties applied if they misbehave with a woman prisoner. Like adding 20 full years to their sentence and have them sign a document understanding that.