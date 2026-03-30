Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
25m

and no one feel they can come here with anti semetism and hatred for Jews or Israel...not the forum and I dont tolerate that. no anti-muslim, anti-Christian, none of it. the people of a society are not its government. in the end we want to find a way for people to live in peace but we need to end this wag the dog shit and our forces and might and blood and treasure being used for matters not of the national interest. Israel has been under threat. so has people in Middle East. I have always felt with the right leaders and honest brokering, we can have a more unified peaceful world as we go about our business.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Why can't we live in peace? Why must we be nasty to each other?

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