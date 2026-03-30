in GAZA and now they moving on Lebanon (again, terrorists there are a threat) 3)potentially, and it looks very much this is it, that there is a deal struck where we give you condos in GAZA and to develop and make billions in Israel, but you got to bomb for us to achieve our aim? was it?

I hope what I am debating here is NOT true. That this is a dream. And it will all make sense one day. I hope Trump is guided by God, covered with favor, peace, gracious mercy, and has the clarity of mind to make the best decisions for USA and as such rest of the world by extension.

So remove Maduro (though illicit deadly narcotics were coming up from Latin America), get his oil (some argue 3rd largest reserves) to function as a stabilizer of oil prices somewhat, then bomb Iran into pieces and take Iran’s oil (the real prize), and give it to Israel? Let Israel control Iran’s oil, where Iran sits on top of the world’s largest oil reserves and 90% of the oil is managed in Kharg island, Iran? So move to invade Kharg island? And we have some fuckers saying oil never featured into the decision military decision-making, Venezuela, Iran or otherwise?

Who is fucking the American people? I think people LARGER than POTUS, do not say Trump! You know I still got to protect my homie Trump! He is a baby in this mix! baby in the bunch!

‘Dubai explosions LIVE: Flights diverted as Iranian drones target Kuwait, UAE, and Saudi Arabia

The attacks come after Iran warned its forces are “waiting for American soldiers to enter on the ground so they can rain fire upon them”.’

well a cogent argument can be made given Iran was no threat to US…so as many argue, are US troops being sent to die not for a matter in US’s national interests? in other words, are we helping out a buddy? are we sweating for someone else’s fever? 4)so was the move on Maduro really conjured up (though he was a dictator and drug cartel facilitator in Latin America and did bad bad bad to his peoples and outside and was due to face legal settings…he was bad but again, Venezuela’s business but alas, he was in control of liquid gold aka oil, so he had to go?…) to get our hands on Venezuela oil and control it, so as to pre-empt the damage Iran would do on globe oil prices and supplies when the move on Iran took place? 5) is Iran’s oils the spoils for greedy people to divvy up (for Israel to control and US to get access too?) after they destroy Iran? 6)how come the congress has not moved for a vote on troop deployment and even the bombing? who in congress getting $$$ kickbacks to not vote? is this why Johnson was chosen as the speaker? just for this moment? to prevent a vote? so the move on Maduro had to happen first to get his oil so that the move on Iran could then happen to get their oil (as oil price buffer)…Kharg? 6) why were the Iranian people not allowed to handle their own business as to government e.g. their own regime change efforts?

‘Iran’s grip on Hormuz is tighter than ever after a month of war’

So Israel wants Iran oil? Iran cannot keep its own oil? For it’s people? This is troubling, no?

And the very people who getting the $$$ billion dollar contracts to build condos and plazas and to develop GAZA etc. are the very same people involved direct or indirectly in the bombing of Iran? lets just say they attend the same meetings…all of them.

Am I describing this properly? It is a lot for me to digest too so pardon any mis-spelling and mischaracterizations.

And let me see if this is what I understand too….so the ones giving GAZA to a board of peace developers (mainly US developers who will make billions USD $$) are the ones benefitting from the US bombing of Iran? is this what is meant by quid pro quo?

and getting or devising a way to ‘take’ Iran’s oil? And saying it will take Kharg island Iran where 90% of all Iran’s oil is handled and exported from? Shit, I was not thinking before as I could not think this could be happening.

Is it?

And you telling me it was NOT for the oil? For I may be misguided.

So a destroyed Iran and seizing Kharg island where 90% of Iran’s oil is exported from and Iran sits on top of the world’s LARGEST oil reserves will ONLY benefit the ones bombing Iran here…Let us face it.

Let us be honest. And you feel that we the US should get access to their oil, right?…hell, why should these sand dwellers get all that oil? Right?

So was it for the oil? Is it? To satiate our greed and avarice for all things NOT ours, and we will even claim this is in the interests of ‘national security’ and to satiate a government that is greedy and using time in power to amass much more and fix buddies financially…

I BIG mad!!!! BIG BIG mad now! Somebody fucking the American people! I want to know who?