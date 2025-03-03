after he ate it all up…his guts are full…reminds me of that piggish man, overfed, ate it all yet telling you on his way out to don’t bother…so Musk is a DOLE-in-chief too? I confess, I am simply trying to understand.

Elon Musk’s business empire is built on $38 billion in government funding

‘The payments stretch back more than 20 years. Shortly after becoming CEO of a cash-strapped Tesla in 2008, Musk fought hard to secure a low-interest loan from the Energy Department, according to two people directly involved with the process, holding daily briefings with company executives about the paperwork and spending hours with a government loan officer.

When Tesla soon after realized it was missing a crucial Environmental Protection Agency certification it needed to qualify for the loan days before Christmas, Musk went straight to the top, urging then-EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson to intervene, according to one of the people. Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

Nearly two-thirds of the $38 billion in funds have been promised to Musk’s businesses in the past five years.

In 2024 alone, federal and local governments committed at least $6.3 billion to Musk’s companies, the highest total to date.’