So let me see if I understand this correctly, only the IMPREGNATOR-in-chief Musk aka the 38 Billion US tax $ dollar man, can get government cheese? Can get DOLE? "Elon Musk’s business empire is built
on $38 billion in government funding"...hhmm, now I get it, it's like the fat overfed obeast man leaving a feast telling you as he walks by you that the food was not too tasty, do not waste your time
after he ate it all up…his guts are full…reminds me of that piggish man, overfed, ate it all yet telling you on his way out to don’t bother…so Musk is a DOLE-in-chief too? I confess, I am simply trying to understand.
Elon Musk’s business empire is built on $38 billion in government funding
‘The payments stretch back more than 20 years. Shortly after becoming CEO of a cash-strapped Tesla in 2008, Musk fought hard to secure a low-interest loan from the Energy Department, according to two people directly involved with the process, holding daily briefings with company executives about the paperwork and spending hours with a government loan officer.
When Tesla soon after realized it was missing a crucial Environmental Protection Agency certification it needed to qualify for the loan days before Christmas, Musk went straight to the top, urging then-EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson to intervene, according to one of the people. Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.
Nearly two-thirds of the $38 billion in funds have been promised to Musk’s businesses in the past five years.
In 2024 alone, federal and local governments committed at least $6.3 billion to Musk’s companies, the highest total to date.’
Cannot take anything from the Washington Compost seriously. It's at best a one sided hit piece. Likely some truth but printed for a reason that's not good for the majority of us. I do know one thing for certain. If Musk had not grossly overpaid for Twitter and turned it into X, it's extremely likely that Trump is NOT elected the second time and then where would we be? And I know one more thing for certain. Musk wrote five 50 million dollar checks on five consecutive months coming down the stretch and without that money, which was mostly applied to the ground game, again Trump may very well not have made it over the top. I think I will reserve judgement on Musk, for now.
WHAT Paul are you JEALOUS he has volatile sperm?????? You seem obcessed with "ball-cupping" & now the fact Musk has multiple children. At Least he is NOT pushing the women who also have a responsibility in this to GET AN ABORTION!!! How the "F" many people in Congress & everywhere else have women abort babies ALL the time!?????????? Do us all a favor & stop harping on Musk's sex life.......We DON"T give a shit!!! FOCUS on what's really IMPORTANT!!