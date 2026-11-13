Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2m

democrats won so far 55 senate seats, 257 house, and 75% of governorships, 30 vs Repub 20...massive win!

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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This Nvidia issue and spying etc. is massive, can take down a government but I feel ok on Trump but I do not know much and let us see but so far we know that big daddy Trump called for restrictions on the chip sale to China, but Epstein buddy Lutnick apparently obstructed his restriction and so POTUS Trump, fire this fucker Lutnick...fire him...he also has pedophilia questions to answer re his pal Epstein...

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