Again, the man ahead of whiskey drunk rapist (to the right of him as you look at the photo) Pete is the reason we went to war against Iran. Do you know his name? Who he is?

Back to POTUS Trump and Vance:

Do not put that past him, POTUS Trump needs to be careful, in fact Vance is such a bad candidate, terrible original choice by Trump so his fault, but Vance is so bad a prospect, Trump will be better off dumping Vance NOW, it will protect any back stabbing to impeach, and offer Republicans a chance to win or have a decent 2028 candidate for as it stands, my money riding on Democrats to take White House…the drag by Trump on Republicans and the Presidency is real…this defeat at the midterms is because Trump and all of his 2 years of policies and actions have been rejected! Americans do not want it anymore! Americans want a new course. No Miller, no Lutnick et al.

So POTUS Trump, my suggestions:

1)fire Vance now, he can backstab you like Brutus or Judas…replace him, will give Republicans a chance to compete in 2028 for POTUS…if not Democrats will win big again and Presidency in 2028…at this time, I see no one in Republican side I support. none. except you and your electoral days are done and your legacy shot. It is up to you…lost war with Iran, deadly mRNA vaccine remains on market, ICE shootings were wrong yet I support the agents, insider trading self-enrichment, corruption in your orbit, government, Epstein, Noem/Corey et al., all of these and more need to be cleaned up fast…

2)fire RFK Jr. a waste of time shirtless poser, has been sycophant, no interest in American people health, just himself and snorting coke off toilet seats

3)fire Lutnick, his link to Epstein and pedophilia cannot be discounted, and now this Nvidia madness, seems he may have been a naughty boy for China. Was he paid? Did he benefit financially? We need this answered in front of congress.

4)fire Patel FBI, an AWOL drunk

5)fire dry drunk rapist Hegseth SECDEF, dangerous, costed us 25 soldiers and we lost the war to Iran due to his ineptness and madness, ego.

6)fire Waltz Mr. Signal. waste of time. cannot be trusted.

7)fire Kushner, he was elected to nothing. he is inept re deadly COVID ventilators.

8)fire Witkoff, conflicted, waste of time negotiator and whatever he is.

In short, clean out your cabinet and start over. This Huang Nvidia thing looks like it is about to pop! Spies, silicon, adultery, enrichment, a stunning lack of judgement and oversight…my God this winter shaping up to be exciting. I want you to fix things. I still have faith in you though this recent spying thing, this Nvidia chips thing et al. is problematic. To say the least. Get ahead of it now, also on the apparent enrichment by your sons et al. bitcoin et al. for the Democrats are coming. Loaded for bear.