I like POTUS Trump, worked for him, and I support him. Still. I am one who defends him and thinks he is a good human being fundamentally, badly advised, misguided with a great heart yet problematic ego. He made great decisions for USA across time, still today, yet several catastrophic history altering ones (worst in history) such as the OWS lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine that killed, saved not one life!

I think Trump is the right person as POTUS today but RFK Jr. and Makary et al. made POTUS Trump look like a buffoon yesterday on stage with the talking points garbage he uttered as to Tylenol and autism link when these idiots knew that the science and data and research is just not there…they know the garbage study they pointed to as underpinning…shame on them what they did to Trump…

I would also say that the public and even stackers can become unhinged and attack each other, smear etc. That must stop and we must be careful for we must be able to have civil debates, peaceful, no threats. Recognize each other’s right to opine and have a different view on issues. And walk away.

But as to the Tylenol issue, such a load of crock, such bullocks, such garbage, such duplicity, these people should be ashamed…they are mocking around with the mRNA vaccine, going on stage for show, benefitting, doing exactly what they were hired to do which is to misdirect and confuse you into thinking they will pull it any day now when their job really is to expand it and mainstream the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. technology mRNA vaccine…what a breath-taking slight of hand…

now the new thing is autism, as if this is our national issue when we have POTUS Trump bringing OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine and people have died form both, yet I have yet to see POTUS Trump and RFK Jr. et al. make that big splash and announcements against the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine…yet to. but now autism and Tylenol out our asses daily now. ha ha ha…and to make matters worse, the study they pointed to as the smoking gun in the link between Tylenol and autism (where they even lied and deceived making you think the review of all 46 junk studies were all about autism and Tylenol when it was only approximately 6 of the 46 (~15%)…so even in that they moved to deceive! and they knew! is complete methodological garbage, scientific junk…

these bitches made Trump look like a fool, a moron yesterday for they gave him talking points, and all he said was wrong medically etc. here we have a land developer who is not a doctor or scientist yesterday, telling pregnant women what to do and not do medically and we have at his side an environmental lawyer, also of no scientific background save self-taught. The Martians must be laughing at us….hell these clowns above are laughing at us…it is us they are laughing at as they cash the taxpayer pay cheques.

Imagine that. No fuss for the Malone Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine that has killed thousands, nah, leave that alone, but let’s pick on some easy scapegoat drug like Tylenol and say that is the smoking gun link to autism…why? so as to deflect from the deadly vaccines in childhood, the deaths, the deaths from the Malone mRNA vaccine etc…it is all to misdirect and lie to us, to get us not looking where we should be. Think about it, they told us yesterday not to take Tylenol blah blah blah yet never once said that about the mRNA vaccine. they are bringing more; let your head wrap around that.

who is the fool here? not us?

