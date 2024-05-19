So the NFL talks smack on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for his Christian values and says he does NOT speak for the NFL, but when mujahadeens like Crapernick or I meant CRAPERdick, yikes this damn
arthritis again, I meant Kaepernick talks his militant bullshit and takes knee, the NFL gets orgasmic and slobbers all over itself; fuck you NFL, Butker speaks for us, be careful you don't experience
a Budlight moment…
so if Butker said he had a penis but wanted a vagina, or was a jihadist, said he hated America, had terror tendencies, was a pedophile, a tranny, you the NFL will put him on posters and celebrate him…if he was on College campuses with the HAMAS student terrorists, you would have loved that, right?
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The NFL blew it again. The majority of their fan base has strong Family values. The NFL is asking for the Bud Lite treatment.
The NFL is awful. They were willing to cover up chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The poor doctor (from Africa at that) was given death threats. At the same time, this football player, would have been more accepted had he said some females choose not to be mothers, and place their efforts elsewhere. In stating what he said how he said it, it's invalidating. It makes it difficult for those people (particularly women), who wish to be celibate and in a committed marital relationship, without the pressure of having to reproduce. Most biological men see not to comprehend this. They will point to the fact that that's why women have the anatomy that they do. True, nonetheless, there is a brain, a will, a spirit on what the human wishes to do with their life, and it's unfortunate when group think makes a person feel like they are in the wrong for not wishing to be a biological mother, and women being left for not reproducing. Don't think this doesn't happen? It does.