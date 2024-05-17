you literally will need include every human being in the world to try, I say try, to tease out any meaningful effect or ‘difference’ between the intervention (trial arm) and the comparator arm e.g. placebo? if at all these idiots run a proper RCT placebo controlled study…likely will be a sub-optimal observational study, as usual, using small sample size, small event number, wrong patient-important outcomes like death, hospitalization, ICU etc….will use fraud antibody levels titers as indication of immunity which IT IS NOT….badly confounded residual confounding, will not be optimally a comparative effectiveness research design, will likely stop early declaring benefit which is a red flag for risk of biased estimates of effect for stopping at a random high and any putative benefit would disappear if ran to sample size…will not run study for the proper lengthy duration of follow-up to detect rare critical safety events, signals etc. baseline imbalance likely etc. you all of this this now.

so MODERNA, Pfizer, all the vaccine companies know that no study today will be meaningful, and they should have run these in adults and children all along, not only on vaccine, but on lockdowns, masks, all of the fraud crap they did to us….when they had the chance, when there could have been proper clean intervention versus control arms for comparative purposes…

so, it is epidemiologically a simple question I will put to you…how do you detect a meaningful difference or an intervention (vaccine) benefit (or even harm) if the background baseline risk is zero (or near zero)? everyone has had COVID and now immune, gotten vaccine too, and the virus or whatever it is, is benign and non-pathological…so how can you detect anything? you need a DIFFERENCE to begin with or put another way, a DIFFERENTIAL in RISK, so both arms of the study would need to be at equal risk of getting infected and then getting whatever illness e.g. death…and then the difference in outcome if a RCT could be ascribed to the vaccine’s effect…but if all are already immune, how would you even get people infected to the level to assess the effect of the vaccine? not even challenge trials can work now…

would they use influenza to power the study? so, a COMPOSITE-type outcome? that will be misleading the public on any COVID vaccine.

that is, if you believe there was COVID, a real virus as they presented to us…I don’t. I think this was more akin to a poison toxin that provoked the respiratory ILI pulmonary symptoms we experienced in our elderly etc. anyway, more to come on that. these are my opinions, don’t go weak knee and vapors on me, clutching your pearls in despair…calm to hell down…its my view…you gots yours! no?