Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

Awful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
JJJ's avatar
JJJ
29m

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Reanalysis of the Henry Ford Birth Cohort Study Finds Vaccinated Children Sicker Across All 22 Chronic Disease Categories

I joined Del Bigtree in studio on The HighWire to discuss what the data now make unavoidable: the CDC’s 81-dose hyper-vaccination schedule is driving the modern epidemics of chronic disease and autism.

This was not a philosophical debate or a clash of opinions. We walked through irrefutable, peer-reviewed evidence showing that whenever vaccinated and unvaccinated children are compared directly, the unvaccinated group is far healthier—every single time.

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/all-12-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated?publication_id=1119676&post_id=182080676&r=17ng9j&triedRedirect=true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture