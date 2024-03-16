So we have to explain to these idiots in our governments, health officials at Health Canada, PHAC, CDC, NIH, SAGE UK etc. that if you vaccinate an infant, young child with the Malone Bourla mRNA shot
you are impacting the ability of their innate antibodies & natural killer (NK) cells to properly train and to train the immune system, in how to handle pathogen now & recognize 'self' from 'non-self'
thus, without that immune system education via innate antibodies and NK cells, the child is at risk for auto-immune disease.
The training of a child’s immune system involves the need to do three things (these are subverted and damaged by the COVID vaccine): i)on how to handle pathogen the child confronts now in the environment ii)on how to handle pathogen in the future the child will confront and iii) on how to distinguish ‘self’ from ‘non-self’ (what belongs to child vs what is foreign).
The COVID mRNA shot damages this ‘training’ of their innate immune systems (innate antibodies and NK cells) and is there any question why we have surges in measles, mumps, RSV etc.?
It is worse than that... everyone keeps providing assurance that the mRNA platform has no effect on your genome, but there is no such thing as a mRNA platform... modified mRNA is what is used and that has a direct effect on DNA. There also seems to be a complete lack of appreciation that the modmRNA platform (where the modRNA is not ephemeral like real mRNA) instructs the cells to make multiple proteins not just the spike. Pfizer admits to it making four additional proteins so for all we know it could be making 16 or 1600.... and what are they doing in the body?
I submit no one knows, but it isn't good.
Vaxing infants or anyone like this is suicide to the soul. They want children that can turn into cyborgs.