thus, without that immune system education via innate antibodies and NK cells, the child is at risk for auto-immune disease.

The training of a child’s immune system involves the need to do three things (these are subverted and damaged by the COVID vaccine): i)on how to handle pathogen the child confronts now in the environment ii)on how to handle pathogen in the future the child will confront and iii) on how to distinguish ‘self’ from ‘non-self’ (what belongs to child vs what is foreign).

The COVID mRNA shot damages this ‘training’ of their innate immune systems (innate antibodies and NK cells) and is there any question why we have surges in measles, mumps, RSV etc.?