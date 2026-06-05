Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Ken Titus's avatar
Ken Titus
3m

No we won the war with Iran and Trump got what he wanted and an agreement signed.

It just hasn't been announced yet. Trust the Plan.

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