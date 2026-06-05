or the high price of gas…you not focused on the fact that we are fighting Israel’s war or that the administration has a dry-drunk SECDEF sexual pervert Whiskey Pete or a MIA drunkard FBI chief Patel where FBI officers need use battering rams to wake him out of drunk induced sleep for meetings, where a lady ‘hair extensions’ Noem took 220 million USD for make up and ads and to build beds on her DHS sex jets unknown to Trump and for her lover the bag man kick back under the table pay off Corey…and you bitching about Trump naps? leave the POTUS alone…you psychos. so what if a man takes a quickie nap, I do it, you bitches do it all the time, you even fall asleep on your xxx or xxxx during fornication, and when you fondle your dogs and cats, you think we don’t know Mr. Republican or Democrat congress person or Senator? male on male fellation and fornication in the Senate chambers but bitching about Trump naps? , so what if the man takes a nap…and it increases with age…Bush, Obama, Biden, all did it and do it, you do it…so fuck off, focus on the important stuff…you clowns.