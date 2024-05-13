So you moved to tie impeachment of Trump to when he was POTUS for withholding aid to Ukraine/Zelensky yet Biden can on the dime, withhold aid to Israel? Aid signed in the 90 odd Billion deal; is
Biden going to be impeached? If not, how come? We have Biden on tape in 2019 (PBS) saying clearly never ever consider withholding aid to Israel e.g. "the idea that we would cut off military aid to an
ally, our only true ally in the region, is preposterous, it is beyond my comprehension anyone would do that”…
so, what has changed now? why then impeach Trump but now not Biden? Trump was never to be impeached and all of that was bullshit, but why not same yardstick here for Biden?
Will Speaker Johnson sit back and pull flint from between his toes? These people are all crooks IMO. Everything Johnson has said, he lied about and reversed. At least with Paul Ryan, Benedict Arnold he was, he did not lie in your face…Johnson has this gift.
