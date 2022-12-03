Solanki et al.: "Evasive spike variants elucidate the preservation of T cell immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant"; we say 'so what'? so what if there is cross-reactivity? Can it confer
sterilizing immunity to tame the pandemic and destroy infected cells? Is there cytotoxic, cytolytic capacity? If not, so what? So what if reactive to epitopes across a multitude of variants?
Geert Vanden Bossche has always been correct here, such that if there is ‘no evidence whatsoever that there is widespread induction of cytolytic memory T cells capable of killing SC-2-infected host cells’, then so what? Point is if there is no yet shown cytotoxic or cytolytic capacity of T-cells as to virus infected cells, then it cannot constrain viral transmission and if you cannot cut the chain of transmission, then you cannot tame the pandemic.
I'm not so sure. JJ Couey having dug through the immunological literature prior to covid postulates that immune memory to coronaviruses is primarily TCell and nk cell based but not towards the spike but towards non-structural viral proteins (eg RNA dependent RNA polymerase). These proteins are displayed on cell receptors early on during infection. They are functionally constrained and evolutionarily conserved across coronaviruses. Through linked recognition they may trigger bcell activation and memory bcells but those are neither necessary nor sufficient to abrogate an infection.
It fits the data very well, so I would say it has enough support for more research.