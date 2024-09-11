Solo, one of my stack subscribers shared an important stack by REBEKAH BARNETT on the risk to the unvaccinated in contact with someone who is vaccinated for monkeypox (MPOX) using smallpox vaccine
LIVE-ATTENUATED (weakened) vaccine; I had written prior that the subversion of the COVID vaccinated person's immune system leaves us societally open to a smallpox epidemic! see this by REBEKAH
Societally, we have serious questions with this monkeypox and the use of live-attenuated virus vaccine for with dysregulated subverted immune systems systemwide due to the CO VID vaccine, we can in effect cause a smallpox outbreak epidemic and monkeypox epidemic, the latter my gravest concern.
‘Naturally, vaccinees can and should take steps to minimize the possibility of shedding live virus to unvaccinated people. The TGA consumer information sheet recommends not touching babies or sharing a bed and linens with an unvaccinated person for the period after vaccination, but that’s as specific as it gets. Are vaccinees aware of the potentially grave effects of not taking seriously the precautions recommended in the consumer info sheet? Do doctors administering ACAM2000 impress upon vaccinees the danger to close contacts? Is anyone regulating what information is provided to vaccinees, in how much detail, and whether unvaccinated contacts are receiving the appropriate information also?’
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A vaccine that can kill you even if you don't take it. Wait, what?!
Excellent scholarship by Rebekah, please support her work! Excellent work!
Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes. It is essential that everyone detoxes their body every three months. HIIT weekly, and meditate daily.
I have always stayed clear of public washrooms where contamination is possible and exercised my freedom to stop along the road on trips and enter the great green forests to perform my worship of the turdo by relieving myself. Kills two birds with one stone. And the sounds of nature are relaxing indeed.