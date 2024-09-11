Societally, we have serious questions with this monkeypox and the use of live-attenuated virus vaccine for with dysregulated subverted immune systems systemwide due to the CO VID vaccine, we can in effect cause a smallpox outbreak epidemic and monkeypox epidemic, the latter my gravest concern.

‘Naturally, vaccinees can and should take steps to minimize the possibility of shedding live virus to unvaccinated people. The TGA consumer information sheet recommends not touching babies or sharing a bed and linens with an unvaccinated person for the period after vaccination, but that’s as specific as it gets. Are vaccinees aware of the potentially grave effects of not taking seriously the precautions recommended in the consumer info sheet? Do doctors administering ACAM2000 impress upon vaccinees the danger to close contacts? Is anyone regulating what information is provided to vaccinees, in how much detail, and whether unvaccinated contacts are receiving the appropriate information also?’

A vaccine that can kill you even if you don't take it. Wait, what?!

Excellent scholarship by Rebekah, please support her work! Excellent work!

