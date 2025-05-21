Analysis: Trump’s FBI bosses are angering the MAGA media bubble they once stoked

‘Bongino’s contentious post on X came after he and his boss, FBI director Kash Patel, appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show. The choice of platform was telling: Bartiromo is a Trump zealot, her show is a regular promoter of pro-Trump conspiracy theories and is widely trusted by the president’s base.

Sunday’s telecast was billed as a long-awaited exclusive interview. Patel and Bongino blamed past FBI leaders for political bias and insisted that they are fixing what Trump fans believe is broken about the agency.’

“You’re about to see a wave of transparency,” Patel said in response to Bartiromo’s pressure for “accountability” over the FBI’s now-infamous Trump-Russia probe.

But the two men also repeatedly tried to tamp down expectations about future revelations. And in a couple of cases they tried to deflate conspiratorial claims that have propped up and united Trump’s base.

Numerous MAGA media influencers have argued that the government is covering up information about last year’s Trump assassination attempts, for example. Bongino tried to let those people down easy. When Bartiromo asked about the cases, he let out a sigh, then emphasized that he had personally reviewed all the evidence.

“I’m not going to tell people what they want to hear. I’m going to tell you the truth,” he said. “And whether you like it or not is up to you. If there was a big explosive ‘there’ there… we would have told you.”

Bongino, who used to host a show on Fox, seemed astutely aware of his audience during the interview. It is an audience that favors Fox’s hyperpartisan opinion shows over hard news coverage; an audience that eagerly shares social media memes about supposed liberal criminality and corruption.

“In Bongino’s case, his audience has been told for years that prominent liberals and deep-state operatives have committed blatant crimes against the Trump family that should be easy to prosecute,” Will Sommer of The Bulwark wrote last month. “Yet no top Democrats have been indicted, leading Trump fans to believe Bongino is falling down on the job.”

Bongino has repeatedly asked for patience in his social media posts. “Just because you don’t immediately see it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening,” he wrote in one such X post last month.

Some of his former viewers and listeners are deeply skeptical — of everything that conflicts with their preferred version of reality. Bartiromo alluded to that in the interview when she said to Patel, “You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. People don’t believe it.”

