they will not stop until they kill him & I argue with him gone, they will move to imprison his children, and maybe even kill them.

Something is wrong in America today, we are barreling forward but we witnessed Trump’s head nearly being blown off on national television and they did not care…they were going to do it…just like what they did to JFK, to Bobby Kennedy, to Martin Luther King Jr….they do not care.

These bitches, these beasts, this Bragg, Letitia, all of them had it all set to handcuff Trump and put him in prison...thank God for SCOTUS…for now.

God bless America and let us hope and pray that the Secret Service can get its act together to safely protect Trump and his family, Harris and hers, Biden and his and all those under protection for at this moment, they look clueless and so very inept and dysfunctional.

It is critical that Trump regains the White House so that he can use the levers of power, the real Justice department to go after all the wrong doers and put them in Rikers.

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)