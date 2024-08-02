Some in Harris Biden administration are leaking, they do not like or want Harris & are spilling & I have links to people 'inside'; I was told today that a 'room' was prepared for 45 at Rikers Island
Yes, on good authority, he was going to Rikers; These beasts, these democrats, Harris et al. were seriously going to imprison Trump & they are not done...somebody tried to assassinate him too
they will not stop until they kill him & I argue with him gone, they will move to imprison his children, and maybe even kill them.
Something is wrong in America today, we are barreling forward but we witnessed Trump’s head nearly being blown off on national television and they did not care…they were going to do it…just like what they did to JFK, to Bobby Kennedy, to Martin Luther King Jr….they do not care.
These bitches, these beasts, this Bragg, Letitia, all of them had it all set to handcuff Trump and put him in prison...thank God for SCOTUS…for now.
God bless America and let us hope and pray that the Secret Service can get its act together to safely protect Trump and his family, Harris and hers, Biden and his and all those under protection for at this moment, they look clueless and so very inept and dysfunctional.
It is critical that Trump regains the White House so that he can use the levers of power, the real Justice department to go after all the wrong doers and put them in Rikers.
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
I am in PA, and this evening I saw my first Trump commercial during the Olympics on NBC.
But it wasn't from MAGA PAC.
Was very good showing Kamala sounding confused about securing the border.
I hope there are advertising buys right through the Convention, on Left Wing networks.
I don't understand why there were Ads on Fox News. Waste of time.
Paul, can you try to pass up the chain, the idea of calling Kamala the "Flip-Flop Czar".
Or "John Kerry and super-steroids"
And Trump needs to make clear that it was Joe Biden who called Kamala a DEI hire.
Of course DEI stands for "Division, Exclusion & Indoctrination".
And Trump was almost dead because of the DEI hire at USSS.
Need to also make the Male Boxer, allowed to beat up a woman a main story.
Olympic Committee just backed their decision.
The women boxers should all quit and sue the Olympic Committee for like $100M
As Marie Antoinette once said: LET THEM LEAK SHIT.