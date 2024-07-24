I had to see Kellyanne Conway:

With Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia at a function for the New York GOP, this is a fine leader, exceptional:

With Riley Gaines at the Convention in Milwaukee (this incredible warrior has gone after the NCAA over transgender policies, she is the REAL XX chromosome swimmer who stood up and said NO to males with penises masquerading as females entering women locker-rooms and sports and defeating women etc., especially against the risks due to possible rape and pedophilia by the tranny men with penises; I am a huge supporter and took the opportunity to learn more and discuss)

Breakfast and talk with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from New York, maybe next Republican POTUS…

The man himself, MyPillow Mike Lindell, this is one of the greatest Americans I know…

Ran into the impressive Bret Baier of FOX:

Juan Williams of FOX, this is one of the best reporters out there:

Now I could not, NOT try to find the JUDGE, the one and only Jeanine Pirro…did I tell you we have similar heritage?

I have met with congressman Jim Jordon prior at the US congress for meetings and we bumped up at the RNC, the one and most indomitable Jim Jordon, top class gentleman, real warrior: