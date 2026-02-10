"112 C-17s are in or on their way to the Middle East. Guys, that’s a lot. Like Desert Storm a lot. Stay tuned." What is your view? Should US get involved with armed conflict with Iran for regime change? Would you be ok with US military assets being used to destroy Iran’s nuclear program? Or leave this to Israel and Iran to sort out and US not get involved? Seems it was not in the last strike. Not even dented we are told.

As Bibi is NOW summoned to Washington DC to see Trump privately…

And as we also learn that ‘Less than 14% of those arrested by ICE in Trump’s 1st year back in office had violent criminal records, document shows’

“Epstein’s lawyers synopsized and quoted Trump as saying that Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of his club at Mar-a-Lago, but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and he had never been asked to leave, and that was redacted for some indeterminate, inscrutable reason,” he added.

Raskin noted the discrepancy: “I know it seems to be at odds with some things that President Trump has been saying recently about how he had kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club or asked him to leave, and this was at least one report that appears to contradict it.”

Armchair Admiral

@ArmchairAdml

#USAF United States Air Force / #RAF Royal Air Force - Middle East Activity

7 February 2026 - 1700z



A total of 112 U.S. Air Force C-17’s have now either arrived or are en route to the Middle East with a further 17-18 in-progress flights, a number of Royal Air Force logistics