Some reports now are that Epstein was NEVER banned from Mar-a-Lago? Was NOT a member but was a guest? I do not know what that means but was never asked to LEAVE? We have been told repeatedly that he
Epstein was kicked out by POTUS Trump, your view? as we also learn tonight that war with Iran & US (& Israel) may be imminent as 112 C-17s are in or on the way to Middle East (Desert Storm levels)
"112 C-17s are in or on their way to the Middle East. Guys, that’s a lot. Like Desert Storm a lot. Stay tuned." What is your view? Should US get involved with armed conflict with Iran for regime change? Would you be ok with US military assets being used to destroy Iran’s nuclear program? Or leave this to Israel and Iran to sort out and US not get involved? Seems it was not in the last strike. Not even dented we are told.
As Bibi is NOW summoned to Washington DC to see Trump privately…
And as we also learn that ‘Less than 14% of those arrested by ICE in Trump’s 1st year back in office had violent criminal records, document shows’
“Epstein’s lawyers synopsized and quoted Trump as saying that Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of his club at Mar-a-Lago, but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and he had never been asked to leave, and that was redacted for some indeterminate, inscrutable reason,” he added.
Raskin noted the discrepancy: “I know it seems to be at odds with some things that President Trump has been saying recently about how he had kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club or asked him to leave, and this was at least one report that appears to contradict it.”
#USAF United States Air Force / #RAF Royal Air Force - Middle East Activity
7 February 2026 - 1700z
A total of 112 U.S. Air Force C-17’s have now either arrived or are en route to the Middle East with a further 17-18 in-progress flights, a number of Royal Air Force logistics
The internal DHS figures undermine frequent assertions by the Trump administration that its crackdown on illegal immigration is primarily targeting dangerous and violent criminals living in the U.S. illegally, people Mr. Trump and his lieutenants have regularly called the “worst of the worst.”
The statistics show ICE has dramatically increased arrests since Mr. Trump’s return to office. Nearly 60% of ICE arrestees over the past year had criminal charges or convictions, the document indicates. But among that population, the majority of the criminal charges or convictions are not for violent crimes.
Trump assured us that he removed Epstein from his club. I believe Trump despite these new reports.