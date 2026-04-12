Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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SteveonMareIsland
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Marco Rubio is a chickenhawk neoconservative, and is undoubtedly one of the reasons we needlessly attacked Iran, getting Trump into the untenable situation he is in. (To say nothing of the country.) You are right--he shouldn't be fired. He should not be anywhere near power in the first place. The country and the world would be better off if he would go back to Florida to pump gas for the tourists at Disneyworld.

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