I actually like Marco, I think he is the ONE cabinet member that should not be fired!

This shrinking Rubio from Drudge in 2016 destroyed Rubio’s primary chances…I fear this shoe photo by someone in Vance camp did same…word is Trump gave him the shoes as did to all, but I don’t think Trump gave him oversized shoes…Trump wants his as POTUS…boy oh boy this is interesting.

But come on, do you blame Noem? Can you? I do not…her husband is a special kind of freak.