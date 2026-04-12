Somebody schlonged Rubio big time for this image like the shrinking man in 2015 primaries will last forever; was it Vance camp to screw Rubio given Rubio is clear POTUS nod, word is Trump has already
picked Rubio as nominee and to win primary...who handed Marco these damn shoes? God it is soooooooo damn funny yet angering too for it damaged him...did he not realize it was so big? he is no fool!
I actually like Marco, I think he is the ONE cabinet member that should not be fired!
This shrinking Rubio from Drudge in 2016 destroyed Rubio’s primary chances…I fear this shoe photo by someone in Vance camp did same…word is Trump gave him the shoes as did to all, but I don’t think Trump gave him oversized shoes…Trump wants his as POTUS…boy oh boy this is interesting.
But come on, do you blame Noem? Can you? I do not…her husband is a special kind of freak.
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Marco Rubio is a chickenhawk neoconservative, and is undoubtedly one of the reasons we needlessly attacked Iran, getting Trump into the untenable situation he is in. (To say nothing of the country.) You are right--he shouldn't be fired. He should not be anywhere near power in the first place. The country and the world would be better off if he would go back to Florida to pump gas for the tourists at Disneyworld.