What say you on these 2 provocative comments?

Definition of oligarch:

‘a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence’…does Elon fit the bill?

Musk seems tremendous for American business and his foray into politics. Smart guy. What say you? If this is the modern ‘American’ version of oligarch, then I like that. In other words, a more refined updated non-violent non-criminal version of ‘mafia’? A non-violent non-corrupt one? Musk seems to fit that ‘oligarch’ definition.