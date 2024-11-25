Someone asked me (and I decided to take it to the floor & ask you for comment), is Elon Musk America's first OLIGARCH alike in Russia/former Soviet Union? They also said fantastic he is DOGE & helping
to unravel the bloated & corrupt & over-paid, under-worked federal government, yet they argued same federal government gave him tax breaks etc. ~ to help start his company?? What say you? Comments??
What say you on these 2 provocative comments?
Definition of oligarch:
‘a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence’…does Elon fit the bill?
Musk seems tremendous for American business and his foray into politics. Smart guy. What say you? If this is the modern ‘American’ version of oligarch, then I like that. In other words, a more refined updated non-violent non-criminal version of ‘mafia’? A non-violent non-corrupt one? Musk seems to fit that ‘oligarch’ definition.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
when trump hires paul elias alexander to run cdc then i will take him seriously
He's got a good response to the question of him taking tax incentives, which I can't recall at the moment, but overall I can't think of anyone better to rip the corruption and waste out of government. Like Trump, a billionaire that can't be bought and doesn't care about pissing off useless government bureaucrats - bring it on! This administration can't come fast enough.