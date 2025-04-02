Someone in that SIGNAL Houthi bombing chat disaster with Hegseth, Waltz et al. reveals subversion of Trump AGAIN from INSIDE the house; Goldberg is saying Waltz is lying when he says he does not know
him or spoken to him before, that they know each other & narrative of the phone sucked in his number is bullocks garbage lies; he was INVITED by Waltz because he was INVITED; the question is WHY?
Is that not Mike Waltz standing next to Jeff Goldberg? I share again for I think something is up with Waltz.
The question is who did it and why did Waltz invite Goldberg on that sensitive call? Who had the right clearances? Was classified information destroyed? Why was that type of call operated in that manner when it is not supposed to be for a host of reasons? Was it to get out via Goldberg to make Trump look suboptimal and his cabinet in disarray and inept? Well, it sure succeeded in that. The call again is from INSIDE the house…POTUS Trump is trying to do some good but being subverted by insiders…he has to be careful; they are setting him up for a fall AGAIN…
Goldberg is pushing back and coming out to set the record straight:
Mike Waltz will, no doubt, be closely watched going forward. Nevertheless, Goldberg, even if he thought he was invited, should have informed the group, not act like a toddler and go waddling to the Dems to tattletale.