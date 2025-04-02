Is that not Mike Waltz standing next to Jeff Goldberg? I share again for I think something is up with Waltz.

The question is who did it and why did Waltz invite Goldberg on that sensitive call? Who had the right clearances? Was classified information destroyed? Why was that type of call operated in that manner when it is not supposed to be for a host of reasons? Was it to get out via Goldberg to make Trump look suboptimal and his cabinet in disarray and inept? Well, it sure succeeded in that. The call again is from INSIDE the house…POTUS Trump is trying to do some good but being subverted by insiders…he has to be careful; they are setting him up for a fall AGAIN…

Goldberg is pushing back and coming out to set the record straight: