Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 4

imagine that...just as I write it.

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Kelleigh Nelson
Oct 4

I don't know why you hate Pete Hegseth so much, but we know Pete and his neighbor who was a Vietnam helicopter pilot. You're barkiing up the wrong tree with your libelous written words against him. He's doing a good job. I don't know any veteran who hasn't had a drink or too many drinks now and again because of what they've been through or what they're celebrating. And I'll tell you this, every time something comes to our attention that needs taking care of, we've gotten to Pete and he writes back, "On it." He immediately tackles what we sent him. I like reading your substack Doc, but you've gone overboard with your personal hatred of Sec. Hegseth.

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