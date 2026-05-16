was interested in mRNA vaccine risk…no one…some say this was criminal. what is your view? was this benevolence or a focus only on election? did anyone care about the safety?

it is a rhetorical question for we know NO was was interested in safety. Just elections and camera and making money…for boy did people make money.

I was there. OWS was run from the 7th floor of the HHS building, I interacted with folk there, in it, and Moderna was also run from the 7th floor. I dealt with Moncef directly.

All, most of all they told Trump was duplicitous, those involved, lies, half-truths, etc. and he just had no clue. He trusted them. He lapped it up. You heard him on the podium. I think this chapter tells us really nothing new.

But reminds us about the criminality of it all. The Malone Bourla RFK Jr. Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine saved NOT ONE life, never worked and saved NOT one life…Trump is wrong then and now to state that it saved lives. It failed and killed! no study, not one, no comparative effectiveness RCT placebo controlled study has ever shown that the vaccine worked. Not one! In adults or children, that it reduced deaths or severe adverse events, hospitalization etc. The studies Pfizer and Moderna gave FDA that the FDA knew it, was fraud…the data was fraudulent, all of it and the FDA under Hahn took it and went along with it.

Can someone try suing me for what I just stated but just be prepared that I was there, and I will bring my evidence based medicine self…you walk with what you wish.

Your, and you know who you are, your mRNA vaccine killed Americans and global people and you knew it. I say in some sense, deliberate. You are criminals and I hope as do others, that you stand trial one day in proper legal settings.