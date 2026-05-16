Someone shared this with me on Jared Kushner (our great POTUS Trump's son-in-law who led the deadly ventilators also) and his role in Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the mRNA vaccine that KILLED so many
I am seeking to validate the script is the actual text; note, I have already shared this years ago that vaccine was being trialed as it was being produced; key here is NO one, not Kushner, NO one
was interested in mRNA vaccine risk…no one…some say this was criminal. what is your view? was this benevolence or a focus only on election? did anyone care about the safety?
it is a rhetorical question for we know NO was was interested in safety. Just elections and camera and making money…for boy did people make money.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I was there. OWS was run from the 7th floor of the HHS building, I interacted with folk there, in it, and Moderna was also run from the 7th floor. I dealt with Moncef directly.
All, most of all they told Trump was duplicitous, those involved, lies, half-truths, etc. and he just had no clue. He trusted them. He lapped it up. You heard him on the podium. I think this chapter tells us really nothing new.
But reminds us about the criminality of it all. The Malone Bourla RFK Jr. Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine saved NOT ONE life, never worked and saved NOT one life…Trump is wrong then and now to state that it saved lives. It failed and killed! no study, not one, no comparative effectiveness RCT placebo controlled study has ever shown that the vaccine worked. Not one! In adults or children, that it reduced deaths or severe adverse events, hospitalization etc. The studies Pfizer and Moderna gave FDA that the FDA knew it, was fraud…the data was fraudulent, all of it and the FDA under Hahn took it and went along with it.
Can someone try suing me for what I just stated but just be prepared that I was there, and I will bring my evidence based medicine self…you walk with what you wish.
Your, and you know who you are, your mRNA vaccine killed Americans and global people and you knew it. I say in some sense, deliberate. You are criminals and I hope as do others, that you stand trial one day in proper legal settings.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
" ... NO one, not Kushner, NO one was interested in mRNA vaccine risk…no one…some say this was criminal. what is your view?"
.
Is this a trick question? We have jabs that were going to be injected into *hundreds of millions* (billions, actually) of men, women, children and infants. These jabs were **NOT** assured, by every means available, to be as safe as possible before jabbing the people. IOW, the risk was not thoroughly assessed, but instead was casually dismissed. That's the setting. Was this action *CRIMINAL*?
So I ask again, is that a trick question? WHAT ELSE COULD IT BE OTHER THAN ***CRIMINAL***?
Anyone even remotely aware of the law knows that such an action is *criminal* - it's called criminal negligence. And it was done with the full knowledge and consent of the Trump regime. Then continued under the Biden regime. And still continues today under the Trump 2.0 regime.
In my book it's worse - it was done with *premeditation*, knowledge of what would result, and a full intent of what the consequences would be. It was an engineered bioweapon that was launched against humanity. But that would be another topic.
When these jabs first came out I yelled to anyone who would listen (and even to those that didn't want to listen) to **NOT** take these jabs - THEY WERE NOT SAFE AND LIKELY DANGEROUS, EVEN DEADLY!
Almost 6 years later - with hundreds of millions of reported jab injuries and deaths around the world - it's a settled matter. So, given the OBVIOUS criminality here, how many indictments, prosecutions, sentences, and confiscation of ill-gotten monies have there been under Biden and Trump?
***NOT A SINGLE ONE!!! IN FACT, THEY AVOID THE SUBJECT ALTOGETHER."
Yeah, way to go Trump ........... goooooooooooooo MAGA!!!
81% of Americans took the shots but the North Koreans, Chinese and Iranians all refused to take these shots and don't seem to have been annihilated by the coronavirus.