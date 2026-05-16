Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

" ... NO one, not Kushner, NO one was interested in mRNA vaccine risk…no one…some say this was criminal. what is your view?"

.

Is this a trick question? We have jabs that were going to be injected into *hundreds of millions* (billions, actually) of men, women, children and infants. These jabs were **NOT** assured, by every means available, to be as safe as possible before jabbing the people. IOW, the risk was not thoroughly assessed, but instead was casually dismissed. That's the setting. Was this action *CRIMINAL*?

So I ask again, is that a trick question? WHAT ELSE COULD IT BE OTHER THAN ***CRIMINAL***?

Anyone even remotely aware of the law knows that such an action is *criminal* - it's called criminal negligence. And it was done with the full knowledge and consent of the Trump regime. Then continued under the Biden regime. And still continues today under the Trump 2.0 regime.

In my book it's worse - it was done with *premeditation*, knowledge of what would result, and a full intent of what the consequences would be. It was an engineered bioweapon that was launched against humanity. But that would be another topic.

When these jabs first came out I yelled to anyone who would listen (and even to those that didn't want to listen) to **NOT** take these jabs - THEY WERE NOT SAFE AND LIKELY DANGEROUS, EVEN DEADLY!

Almost 6 years later - with hundreds of millions of reported jab injuries and deaths around the world - it's a settled matter. So, given the OBVIOUS criminality here, how many indictments, prosecutions, sentences, and confiscation of ill-gotten monies have there been under Biden and Trump?

***NOT A SINGLE ONE!!! IN FACT, THEY AVOID THE SUBJECT ALTOGETHER."

Yeah, way to go Trump ........... goooooooooooooo MAGA!!!

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

81% of Americans took the shots but the North Koreans, Chinese and Iranians all refused to take these shots and don't seem to have been annihilated by the coronavirus.

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