Something is very wrong with our Air Traffic controllers in USA, as well as pilots, (showing up in landings & takeoffs); I think Malone Bourla Bancel OWS mRNA transfection injections have damaged them
their reaction time, focus; I think the mRNA transfection vaccine from Pfizer Moderna BioNTech brought by Trump & rolled out by Biden has hurt them, cardiac (silent myocarditis), cognitively,
immunologically, neurological decline, brain fig etc. etc. I think we will see many more plane accidents, crashes, near misses. It is way past time that the FAA impose testing to ensure pilots are not medically unfit to fly e.g. chest MRI, EKGs, high-sensitivity troponin tests, D-Dimer etc. to rule out silent myocarditis. Firing FAA staff at this time was not the right move. IMO. In case integral staff to the operations were let go. This is just my opinion. It may not matter.
But we have a real problem with our Air Traffic Controllers (ATSc) and it may also be intertwined with poor sub-optimal training, staff shortage due to layoffs linked to mRNA vaccine etc. I lean to mRNA injection rearing its ugly head. But ssshhhh, do not say anything about the mRNA shots…ssshhhh…there are Republicans and Democrats with TDS who will attack you…ssssshhh
I propose a complete FLIP. Fire EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN VACCINATED. Start again and ONLY HIRE THOSE WHO HAVE N O T
BEEN VACCINATED!!!
Sounds fair to me -
turn about is fair play!!!
To support Dr/ Alexander's claim that Covid jabs have made pilots and air traffic controllers making more mistakes I remember reading what the pilots association made pilots do. They said it was OK for them to have the experimental jab. That was against the pilots mandate. Up to Covid they had in their contract they could NOT take any jab that wasn't authorized and passed all the tests. So pilots took the Covid jab and you know what happened then??? Many pilots had failing benchmark tests showing their heart function wasn't up to standards. Their heart was damaged by the Covid jab. What happened then? The authorizing medical branch LOWERED the standard test for pilots heart conditions so there wouldn't be a loss of pilots to fly all the commercial airplanes.
I remember reading all kinds of media stories where pilots just dropped walking in the airport to get on the plane they were about to fly, others would collapse at the wheel and the second pilot would take control and land as soon as possible. What could possibly go wrong with an untested, experimental "vaccine"?
Now you know the rest of the story !!!!!!!