Something stinks to high heavens on Justice Department dropping case against NY's Eric Adams (he went to see POTUS Trump) & I do not like corruption on either side; 'Before resigning, the top federal
prosecutor in Manhattan told her boss that she was confident that New York City Mayor Eric Adams "has committed the crimes with which he is charged" and that she would refuse order to drop it" para
Something is not right with this matter.
This Ms. Sassoon seems to be in trouble for doing the right thing? Is this how it will be played now in US Justice? Am I missing something? And all the bobbleheads are silent? No one asking any questions of matter?
This Sassoon seems to be operating on right vs wrong and real law and order. hhhhmmm, is she the good one here?
Sassoon, 38, was hand-picked as interim Manhattan US attorney shortly after Trump’s inauguration. A veteran prosecutor in the office, she also had sterling conservative credentials as a member of the Federalist Society and former clerk to late US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. She was expected to hold the position until the new president’s appointee, former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Jay Clayton, was confirmed by the Senate.
Her decision to resign could set up a further string of departures if more prosecutors similarly refuse to carry out Bove’s directive.’
What really happened here and what is going on?
She was placed by Biden after Adams refused to do what Biden wanted with the illegals. I believe Adams asked for housing money and Biden said No. Then this case started. Personally I think Biden was punishing Adams for noncompliance. Just lawfare. The prosecutor will never admit she participated in lawfare. The DOJ under Biden was corrupt.
The left is losing control and they know it!