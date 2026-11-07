should buckle up for Dems…he seeks to want war, but Trump should rub his bald head with some oil and give him some weed to relax…the nation not buying the MAGA shit nor his shit and he will just destroy the last 2 years of Trump. I want folk like him to not fuck around with POTUS Trump and allow POTUS Trump to fix his legacy etc. and do the good he can and wants to do.

the reporting worries me…

There is a line in one of Marley’s songs “the rain don’t fall on one man’s house”…

we all should remember that…the evil you do will be returned in kind and some. remember that.

I pray these sickos calm themselves, get some good sex (I know Republicans talk about everyone else as they screw their chickens and dogs and horses but it’s all good, knock themselves out with that freak sickness), take a drink, and understand the American people are watching. 2 years will fly fast and you may well hand Democrats veto proof house, Senate and Presidency and they will stack the SCOTUS courts and reverse all. I do not want that but if you Republicans fuck around as you did the last 2 years, I will support Trump (I think he is a good man fundamentally just misguided and easily swayed by self-enriching miscreants around him) but will work hard to ensure you all are voted out, I will switch sides. You will follow the law and decency and humanity. We just gave you some leg, we showed you some leg….now behave…

He Miller, should start at FOX news. and Trump’s cabinet of FOX news idiots. Arrest them if you want to arrest. Start there. It is now I love America most, for the people always decide and these bitches tried to say election was being stolen, why don’t they say that now? like in 2020, they lost fair and square. no more ‘steal’ shit…that was a lie to confuse you from the pain of lockdowns. I know, I was there, it was a devised lie. they lost as did now. Trump did win 2024. I think Hilary won 2016 but they CHOSE Trump to bring COVID…she would have told them fuck off. only he would have fallen for it and the vaccine the way he did. he really believed it was real and deadly and would kill millions. he wanted to save lives, he was good that way. that I appreciate about him…he wants to do good but surrounds himself with crooks, kleptocrats, criminals, pedophiles, wop wop wop wop…but I think he lost in 2016. cell block 1 types…running around DC and Hamptons and Palm Beach fucking little bracers girls…pigs, demons they are and covered up and hidden from justice. but their time will come, courts will have them. you will ensure that. Pom Pom Pam did her job real good with AWOL drunk Patel, covering up and they were matched in that blocking cover up skill only by RFK Jr., boss man at covering up the reality of mRNA Malone Pfizer Bourla Bancel vaccines…all of them are alike. sell outs money grubbing devils. to me.

I thank God at night and pray for their protection, that for all our police, law enforcement, our military, our border agents that he may grant them favor and peace and keep them safe for their families!

A Chief of Staff Who ‘Will Crack Skulls’

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