Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

MILLER TIME

PLAN TO ARREST JOURNALISTS?

DREAMS OF RUTHLESS CRACKDOWNS

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1h

Sounds like this "Miller" is Trump's cup of tea - another psycho with power in Washington, DC!

Buckle-up, boys and girls, coz this isn't going to get any better - not today, not tomorrow.

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