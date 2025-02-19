South African Julius Malema singing 'Kill the Boer, kill the white man, kill the white farmer, Dubul' ibhunu'...what has Ramaphosa done? How can MASS murder of white people be allowed? Elon Musk
I stand with here, I praise for standing against this, this is an incitement to violence against white people; Trump's EO while I think our EOs should not be used to solve other people's issues, here
I agree with it and with Musk on this…'Musk has described South Africa as having “racist ownership laws,” accusing its government of failing to stop what he has referred to as a “genocide” against white farmers.’
White South-Afrikaners are at risk of genocide? We cannot overlook this. The large scale killing of South African farmers. Yes, blacks must be equal to whites, in any nation, equal opportunity based on chances, choices, opportunities etc. but not equality of outcomes, that’s insanity…there must be equality, yet whites today cannot be victims to sort out historical crimes etc. We have to have this high-order discussion.
I stand with Musk on this!
Thus is what happens with these weak puppet wef globalists leaders such a Trudeau, Carney and Freeland(oxymoron). This is a method of pitting each other against one another. This way they can implement governments removing personal rights under the guise of national security. The facts are the police have all the laws in the world to implement true justice but they are told to hold off so these tyrants in government can further their enslavement laws. This is absolutely 💯 disgusting what's happening in South Africa and the laws must be utilized in the manner they were intended and begin arresting these criminals.
I can offer land some could farm here in the US. If you can get them here.