I agree with it and with Musk on this…'Musk has described South Africa as having “racist ownership laws,” accusing its government of failing to stop what he has referred to as a “genocide” against white farmers.’

White South-Afrikaners are at risk of genocide? We cannot overlook this. The large scale killing of South African farmers. Yes, blacks must be equal to whites, in any nation, equal opportunity based on chances, choices, opportunities etc. but not equality of outcomes, that’s insanity…there must be equality, yet whites today cannot be victims to sort out historical crimes etc. We have to have this high-order discussion.

I stand with Musk on this!