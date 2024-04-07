First, IMO, trans men are nothing other than men who are gay, homosexuals who like gay sex, they like anal sex with men, that is all…that is penis anus sex with men, yet ashamed to say it like Bruce Jenner, they just do not want you to know…so now pretend to be a woman so they could still have penis anal sex with men which is what they like (and IMO knock yourself out with it, hell, while at it have penis anal sex with 100 men daily if you like and get your monkey pox on) and under the cover of ‘well, I am a woman’…

bull shit, you are a hard back man, you IMO are nothing other than a rank sick pervert and IMO a rapist, a would be rapist and for sure a pedophile for there is no situation I can think of where a man with a penis turns up in the same bathroom of a little 10 year old girl saying he is trans other than he is a pedophile…

you sick people pushing this too far with this freak pedophile Lia Thomas…and one of these freaks will go into the bathroom and touch someone’s son or daughter…you playing with fire. what should daddy standing outside do when little Kimmy comes out crying saying that man in there just touched her privates? and daddy is strapped in a State like Texas or Florida etc…legal permission to carry etc. what should daddy do? not protect his daughter from rape for rape it is…

be careful people…you are playing with fire…you freaks going to push Americans too far and I am afraid getting back to normal will not be like turning off a switch.

Be careful.

So, what do I think about this NCAA coach? This women basketball coach?

Now was Staley on mushrooms of crack when she said that? That is one of the most deranged statements ever for what she is saying, and she went further: “If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play.”

How deranged is this lady…’if you consider yourself a woman’? ah ha, so this is the litmus test, you just decide as a big hard back man, one day that you are a woman, you got a penis, you shaving every day, you are a biological man, your physical structure shows you are a man, larger, stronger etc., that you can just show up and play with the women…this Staley women just turned the advancement of women in this patriarchal uneven world against women, who have had to claw their way…this is an example of someone buttering her bread for in a normal sane day, no sane woman would agree to this…NONE! for you can then just rename it the TRANS league of men with penises…

she has now moved to sacrifice real women, real female athletes at the altar of wokeism and MADNESS for madness it is. I guess it is not difficult when the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US military was:

and we have these freaks in top Bien administration positions, these hard back men with penises pretending to be women…we have ISIS plotting how to cut off heads, we have jihadists that Obama and Biden allowed into America knowing they will kill Americans and rape your blond daughter (for the islamist jihadist loves them blond and best blue eyed and this is why they decimated Europe with rape), we have the internal safety of America now in serious disarray and Americans at the highest risk of rape, death they have ever been….we have a POTUS Biden (with Obama) who has INVADED America…yes, a sitting POTUS invaded his own nation…

we have people in the US now plotting major terror attacks, to blow stuff up in America and kill people, we have Russia, Ukraine, Hamas, Israel, China, Taiwan, open porous borders, we have Wuhan Fentanyl lacing our streets killing Americans, we have lawlessness, we have feral animals roaming the streets of America committing crimes, we have crime out of control and cost of living making it impossible to survive, we have vets on the street begging, we just came out of 4 years of hell where sick dark people used a fake non-pandemic to topple a sitting POTUS, where scientists and vaccine makers like Malone and Bourla and Bancel and Sahin et al. used a deadly mRNA technology and vaccine to kill us, where our medical doctors killed our parents by denying treatment yet killed them with devastating medical isolation, sedation with lorazepam, midazolam, propofol etc., Remdesivir, ventilator protocols…and you bitches, you men with penises only interested in wearing pumps, and getting into the bathroom of little Johnny and Kimmy to touch them and rape them? to get your rape on?

Rachel Levine and Sam Brinton below, these two held and hold high level positions in Biden administration…tell me, what is this about for I am confused…are these not MEN with penises? cross-dressing TRANNIES? Freaks IMO…why would this be the front face of the US government? what is the purpose?