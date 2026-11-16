Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dawn K's avatar
Dawn K
2hEdited

I agree with her in regard to the incident she is referring to. Where I live in northeast Ohio, a black boy is on video beating up a white girl in a school bus. I’ve heard that people are raising money to help the boy. Same thing, just switch the colors of skin. Right is right and wrong is wrong. No matter the skin color. Who is always defending the culprits?? Are a lot of these incidents “taken over” and turned into psy-ops to cause division??

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

If it was racist abuse then it's disgusting but if it was just drunken young women then they don't deserve to have their lives ruined.

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