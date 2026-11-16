I think people were too focused on reflecting pools, arches, ballrooms etc. and this is why America voted the congress and Senate out and if WH was on the line, would have been voted out POTUS too!
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I agree with her in regard to the incident she is referring to. Where I live in northeast Ohio, a black boy is on video beating up a white girl in a school bus. I’ve heard that people are raising money to help the boy. Same thing, just switch the colors of skin. Right is right and wrong is wrong. No matter the skin color. Who is always defending the culprits?? Are a lot of these incidents “taken over” and turned into psy-ops to cause division??
If it was racist abuse then it's disgusting but if it was just drunken young women then they don't deserve to have their lives ruined.