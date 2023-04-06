Speaker McCarthy says there will be hell to pay by the DA Bragg for what he did to Trump: huh? you let it happen, you let it go this far and say you will do something about it? we will see breast
on a bull before we see anything from McCarthy et al.; IMO, none of these people can be trusted, ineffective, waste of time, mistake for Repubs to have gotten house, will lose it, Senate & WH
The Repubs should have waited to 2024, now they will prove to be so very ineffective and a waste, part of the problem, that they will lose it all in 2024; a Speaker that needed 100 floor votes to get the gavel, tells you enough who is leading who.
The future elections will be stolen because they have yet to fix the voting machine, mail in ballots and hired Mules etc. I truly have lost all hope. It has all made me severely depressed. Praying Christ comes soon.
Dr. Alexander can't do anything, but put it out there. Yes, the Leftists will win all 3 in 2024. They get better and better each election cycle. Why, no accountability. The Republicans are in on it, too.