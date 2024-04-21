Speaker Mike Johnson lied, he defrauded the American people openly, see his letter December 5th 2023 where he said no border security, then no UKRAINE funding, yet he did the complete opposite, there
is no border security, he has failed to use his power as speaker, the Republicans have control of the House, and he is doing all he could, spooning with everyone to get the Ukraine funding approved
Fire Speaker Mike Johnson, he is similar to Paul Ryan, IMO traitor to the people and I support his removal for another person who may get the right job done for Americans.
Even Trump said no FISA without a warrant, Speaker Johnson balked and went ahead with FISA no warrant.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I called his office on the phone and a staffer answered. I was very nice and stated who I was and that I was upset about the WHO and about him voting with the Democrats, when he should not be. Very concerned in deed!!!!!
1/2: He bit the hand that fed him, shitting on Bannon's posse and the people who worked to get him the gig. Alas, the lobby was louder, more powerful, more endowed, and likely more threatening.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/04/17/exclusive-mike-johnsons-top-policy-adviser-is-former-lobbyist-clients-have-corporate-interest-in-ukraine-war/?utm_source=breaking_news_email
2/2: He violated a rule. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/04/20/betrayal-complete-mike-johnson-passes-61-billion-ukraine-aid-violates-hastert-rule-again/?utm_source=breaking_news_email