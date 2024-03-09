See this spike protein triple detox bundle:

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

FEB 29, 2024

Our Spike Support is the Top Recommendation by Health Consumer's Nattokinase.com!



Read the groundbreaking study on this detox protocol by Dr. McCullough.

HOW THIS BUNDLE HELPS YOU

All-natural, non-GMO, scientifically-supported ingredients:

Nattokinase is a proteolytic enzyme with fibrinolytic (anti-clotting) effects, that may maintain a healthy immune system.

Dandelion root may support cellular defense.

Selenium may help reduce stress, aiding the body repair itself and recover.

Black sativa extract may facilitate cellular repair.

Green tea extract may add defenses at the cellular level through scavenging for free radicals.

Irish sea moss is mineral-rich and may help rebuild damaged tissue and muscle.

Bromelain is a natural antiviral that may prevent the attachment of the spike protein to cells and facilitate its degradation. It may also provide some mild anticoagulant properties.

Turmeric is anti-inflammatory and can neutralize harmful free radicals in the body.

Questions about our formula?

Email a doctor now for answers.

Children, pregnant or breastfeeding women should NOT take these supplements.

The Wellness Company strongly believes in transparency because you deserve to know exactly what you're putting inside your body.

And while this means you could easily take the ingredients seperately and make the product yourself, we're able to save you money thanks to our agreements with our suppliers.

Note that children, breast feeding women, pregnant women, persons on blood thinners are to not take these or any pharmaceutical drug, medical device, vaccine etc., take anything into their bodies without consulting a trained medical practitioner.