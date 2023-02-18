Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter

SPIKE Protein Detoxifier: COVID gene injection (mRNA) SPIKE Recovery may help manage amount of spike protein in your body, inhibits spike effects & blood vessel blockage, & supports T-cell activity

Spike protein (due to the COVID vaccine or virus) is becoming increasingly concerning and people are begging for solutions. They are scared and in many instances distraught as to the spike circulating within them. As a result, a spike detoxifier is needed. This detoxifier can potentially help manage the amount of spike protein in your body (especially s…