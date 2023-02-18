SPIKE Protein Detoxifier: COVID gene injection (mRNA) 'SPIKE Recovery' formulation may help manage amount of spike protein in your body & address LONG COVID sequelae
SPIKE Protein Detoxifier: COVID gene injection (mRNA) SPIKE Recovery may help manage amount of spike protein in your body, inhibits spike effects & blood vessel blockage, & supports T-cell activity
Spike protein (due to the COVID vaccine or virus) is becoming increasingly concerning and people are begging for solutions. They are scared and in many instances distraught as to the spike circulating within them. As a result, a spike detoxifier is needed. This detoxifier can potentially help manage the amount of spike protein in your body (especially s…
2 years ago · 92 likes · 45 comments · Dr. Paul Alexander
NATTOKINASE used to detoxify from the deleterious pathogenic effect of the COVID mRNA-DNA synthetic SPIKE protein (as well as spike from the virus itself); research evidence
You can find The Wellness Company (TWC) at: www.TWC.health https://www.twc.health/collections/covid19/products/long-haul-formula?ref=PaulAlexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
2 years ago · 82 likes · 39 comments · Dr. Paul Alexander
Just ordered my first bottle this morning! I will comment again after trying it. Thank you
Bless you Dr A!